RibFest returns as fundraiser for Hamilton County Kids Coats

RibFest retursn next month to help provide winter coats for children in need.

The annual fundraiser will be Sept. 3 at Bier Brewery, 13720 N. Meridian St., in Carmel. The proceeds benefit Hamilton County Kids Coats, a nonprofit that provides winter coats to people age 19 and younger.

According to Linda Withrow, executive director of Kids’ Coats, the nonprofit launched in 2004 and became the beneficiary of RibFest in 2018. Since then, the event has raised $52,000 for Kids Coats. RibFest admission and food, which includes ribs, pulled pork, tips and sides, are free.

“We just ask that people donate so that we can keep coats on kids,” Withrow said.

Last year, Rib Fest raised $18,000 for Kids’ Coats. This year’s goal is $20,000.

RibFest will begin with a 5K run and bike ride at 7:30 a.m., with breakfast served when participants return. Live music will start at noon. Free ribs and other food options will be served at 1 p.m. Big in Belgium and Sadie Johnson will perform live music from noon to 8 p.m. A silent auction will run all day until 7 p.m.

Withrow said anyone looking to donate can bring clean and gently used winter clothing to RibFest. She said the nonprofit needs large and small coats.

“We really need adult sizes, because anyone in middle school or high school wears an adult-sized coat,” Withrow said.

Learn more at kidscoats.org.