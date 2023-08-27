Ledvance moves headquarters to Westfield

A global lighting company has made Westfield the home of its new headquarters and training facility.

Ledvance had a ribbon-cutting ceremony Aug. 16 to celebrate the opening of its new headquarters and training facility at a renovated space at 18725 N Union St. in Westfield. The celebration included tours of the facility and remarks from Westfield Mayor Andy Cook.

Ledvance’s U.S. CFO Joe Silva said the company is one of the world’s leading firms in the lighting industry. It was launched in 2016 as a derivative of the German lighting company Osran.

“We’re focused on general lighting,” Silva said. “You’ll see LED technology and through luminaires, and fixtures is our focus.”

The North American headquarters was based in Wilmington, Mass. Jonathan Lubeck, U.S. CEO of Ledvance, said the company has had a presence in Westfield since 1990. The company’s new headquarters was originally a training facility. The renovation cost was $1.1 million.

“This is a world-class training facility where we’re going to bring in our own employees as well as our customers for lighting specific training,” Silva said. “We employ Westfield residents, and the folks coming in are going to help boost tourism.”

Westfield Mayor Andy Cook welcomed the company and said the move would drive the city’s growth.

“We’re one of the fastest-growing cities in all of the U.S. (and is) the sixth-fastest growing city in the Midwest,” Cook said. “There’s a reason for that and it’s the quality of life we’ve been able to put together here.”