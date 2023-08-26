Carmel in brief — August 29, 2023

Plan commission appointment – Mayor Jim Brainard has appointed Chaka Coleman, an attorney and business lobbyist, to the Carmel Plan Commission to fulfill the term left vacant by Leo Dierckman, who recently moved out of the city. Coleman will serve on the commission until Dec. 31, 2026. Coleman also serves on the Mayor’s Advisory Commission on Human Relations. The plan commission meets on the third Tuesday of every month at 6 p.m. at Carmel City Hall.

Golf scramble fundraiser – The third annual golf scramble to benefit the Scotty Michael Foundation is set for 1 p.m. Sept. 8 at Plum Creek Golf Club, 12401 Lynnwood Blvd. in Carmel. The foundation is dedicated to assisting families after the sudden loss of an infant. Learn more and register at ScottyMichael.org.

Sister Cities art contest – The Carmel Cortona Sister Cities Committee has launched a contest for painters ages 14-19 who can create a piece of art that pays honor to Luca Signorelli, an Italian Renaissance painter from Carmel’s Sister City, Cortona, Italy. On the 500th anniversary of Signorelli’s death, a highly anticipated “Signorelli 500” exhibit has been planned in Cortona and the young artists of Carmel will have their winning selections included alongside others in Cortona. Cash prizes will be paid to the winning artists. Entries are due by Aug. 31. Learn more at docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSdOLHVXoMu9cUZF6rqJZN7rEXxnBbnXy8eMrfFYFz_qNKNElA/viewform.

Share what you love about Carmel – The Carmel Clay Historical Society and the Carmel Clay Public Library are partnering to celebrate Hamilton County’s bicentennial with a video compilation. Community members are needed to share on film what they love about Carmel. The video stories will be shared at the Carmel History Fair to be held at the library in November. Filming will take place in the library’s Digital Media Lab from 4 to 6 p.m. Sept. 12 and 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Sept. 14. Learn more and register at CarmelClayLibrary.org.

Hoosier Women Forward selection – Ti’Gre McNear of Carmel has been selected for the sixth class of the Hoosier Women Forward program, which aims to elevate Democratic women leaders across the state. More than 100 participants have completed the program since its 2018 launch, and 80 percent of HWF alumnae who have run for the office in the primary and general election have won their races. Learn more at HoosierWomenForward.org.

MASH Ministries golf outing – The annual MASH Golf Outing is set for 10:30 a.m. Sept. 25 at Plum Creek Golf Club, 12401 Lynnwood Blvd. in Carmel. The fundraiser will benefit local veterans and first responders through the MASH Ministries nonprofit. Learn more and register at MASHMinistries.org.

Altrusa style show, fundraiser – The Altrusa International of Indianapolis annual Style Show, Luncheon and Silent Auction will be held from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. Sept. 17 at Ritz Charles in Carmel. Proceeds from the event will benefit the many local organizations that Altrusa supports. The Secret Ingredient will provide the latest fall fashions. Doors will open at 11 a.m. so attendees can browse the many items in the club’s silent auction and raffle as well as check out clothing items and accessories from The Secret Ingredient’s onsite boutique. Tickets cost $55 per person or $395 for a table of eight. Call 317-374-8777 or email [email protected] to reserve a spot by Sept. 1.

CHS names softball coach — Stephanie Kleiner has been named as the Carmel High School softball coach, replacing Ginger Britton, who retired after the spring season. Kleiner has been involved with softball for more than 30 years. She earned all-conference and all-state honors as a pitcher and outfielder at Deerfield High School in Illinois. As a coach, Kleiner has worked with the Indiana Magic Gold and Indiana Dreams as well as serving as the University High School coach. Kleiner teaches third grade at Forest Dale Elementary in Carmel.

Learn about solar power – The Carmel Green Initiative will present information on solar energy, its benefits and how the Hamilton County Solar Co-op can help residents install solar technology on their property. The co-op closes to new members Sept. 30. Upcoming information sessions are at 6:30 p.m. Aug. 22 (Noblesville Public Library), 6 p.m. Aug. 29 (Carmel Clay Public Library), 6:30 p.m. (Hamilton East Public Library) and 6:30 p.m. Sept. 18 (webinar). Learn more at CarmelGreen.org.

Remove invasives, receive free plants – The Hamilton County Invasives Partnership and Hamilton County Soil and Water Conservation District will provide up to three, 3-gallon native trees or shrubs for free to Hamilton County residents who show proof of removal of an invasive species from their property. Learn more at hcinvasives.org.

Christkindlmarkt mug unveiled – The Carmel Christkindlmarkt has unveiled the 2023 design of the market’s boot mug. This year’s mug will be rose colored, with a dark red interior. Along with the updated color, this year’s mug features views of the Palladium, ice skaters on the Ice at Carter Green and the Glühwein Pyramid – one of the signature sights at the market. The mugs will be available for sale on-site at the market for $6 each, while supplies last. The market will be open Nov. 18 through Dec. 24. Learn more at carmelchristkindlmarkt.com.

Website connects residents to resources – The Hamilton County Community Foundation, Duke Energy, the Hamilton County Trustees Association and Good Samaritan Network have partnered to launch Help4HamiltonCounty.org to provide residents with a one-stop resource for support services. The new resource offers connection in the areas of aging and seniors, food assistance, medical and mental health, youth and families, housing and education and employment.

Kindergarten registration – Registration is open for the Carmel Clay Schools kindergarten class for the 2023-24 school year. Early registration helps CCS prepare for anticipated staffing needs and allows families to begin the kindergarten assessment process and receive communication from the district. Register for the Class of 2036 at ccs.k12.in.us/services/curriculum/kindergarten.

Monthly beekeepers meeting – The North Central Beekeepers Club meets the third Wednesday of the month at 6:30 p.m. at Cool Creek Nature Center, 2000 E. 151st St. in Westfield. Meetings are free to attend by all levels of beekeepers located centrally north of Indianapolis. Those interested in becoming beekeepers are welcome. For more information, visit facebook.com/ncbclub.

Pickle on Penn hires – Pickle On Penn, a new pickleball-focused country club set to open later this year, announced the addition of Ryan Atkinson as general manager and director of pickleball and Ryan Sunderland as head chef, effective fall of 2023. Atkinson comes to POP from Broadmoor Country Club, where he serves as director of pickleball and the Indianapolis Racquet Club, where he is a primary coaching professional. Sunderland will lead the launch of The Kitchen at Pickle on Penn. After honing his skills in catering, food & beverage, and hospitality management at the Scottsdale Culinary Institute, Sunderland helped transform several restaurants before most recently launching Social Cantina at Midtown in Carmel.

Merchants Bank adds brand ambassadors – Carmel-based Merchants Bank of Indiana has signed Indiana University basketball players Trey Galloway and Malik Reneau as its newest brand ambassadors. As brand ambassadors, Galloway and Reneau will make personal appearances and participate in other advertising opportunities to promote Merchants Bank’s various lines of business.

Franchise Rock Star – Joe Sunderman, a Penn Station East Coast Subs multi-unit franchise owner, was recently named a 2023 Franchise Rock Star. Penn Station honored Sunderman, who owns the restaurant in Carmel, in the Millennial category in Franchise Business Review’s annual Rock Star awards. The award highlights Sunderman’s leadership, business sense and commitment to community engagement.

Business Hall of Fame inductees – Junior Achievement of Central Indiana has announced the four Laureates who will be inducted into the Central Indiana Business Hall of Fame this year. They are Aasif M. Bade, founder and CEO of Ambrose Property Group; Sonny Beck, CEO of Beck’s Hybrids; Carolene Mays, founder and CEO, Black Leadership + Legacies, Inc. and Carolene Mays Inspiring Leadership, LLC; and Brian Payne, former president and CEO of Central Indiana Community Foundation, former president of The Indianapolis Foundation and former managing director of the Indiana Repertory Theatre. The honorees will be inducted at the 35th annual Central Indiana Business Hall of Fame Gala on Nov. 3 at the Indiana Roof Ballroom.

Real estate recognition – Nicki Simon Felix with Keller Williams in Carmel has earned The Institute for Luxury Home Marketing’s Million Dollar GUILD recognition for experience, knowledge and expertise in million-dollar and above residential properties. Felix is a Certified Luxury Home Marketing Specialist, a group of real estate professionals who have completed the institute’s training and have a proven performance in the upper-tier market. Felix has been in real estate since 2017 and specializes in Hamilton County and the surrounding Indianapolis Metropolitan Area.

Carmel resident elected chair – Carmel resident Steven Caltrider, vice president and chief intellectual property counsel at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, has been elected chair of the American Bar Association Section of Intellectual Property Law. Caltrider will serve a one-year term ending in August 2024. The ABA-IPL advances the development and improvement of intellectual property laws and their fair and just administration. Prior to joining Dana-Farber, Caltrider retired as vice president and general patent counsel for Eli Lilly and Company.

Gourmet Tastings at Regalique – Regalique, 110 W. Main St. Suite 120 in Carmel, is hosting Gourmet Tastings from 5 to 8 p.m. on Fridays. At the free event, guests can sample gourmet products, including chocolates, honey, cheese and more. Learn more at Regalique.com.

Ice Miller hire – Maddie Augustus of Carmel has joined Ice Miller’s public affairs group as senior director of public affairs. As a registered lobbyist, she focuses on state legislative and executive branch lobbying on behalf of clients. She works with the firm’s public affairs clients to develop and implement public policy strategies and works on state and federal government procurement and public and government relations issue management. Prior to joining Ice Miller, Augustus served as director of government relations for the Insurance Institute of Indiana.

Forté receives more walk-in visits – More patients are turning to Forté Sports Medicine and Orthopedics, a Carmel-based, physician-owned practice, for specialized walk-in orthopedic urgent care. In the first half of 2023, Forté Fast Orthopedic Care clinics saw 52 percent more walk-in patients compared to the first six months of 2022.Forté Fast provides walk-in access for acute issues, such as broken bones, sprains, fractures and dislocations. Patients receive same-day services based on their individual needs, including a musculoskeletal evaluation from a fellowship-trained physician, rehab, imaging, bracing, medical supplies and more.

IU Health receives honor – Indiana University Health North Hospital in Carmel has received the American Heart Association’s SilverPlus Get With The Guidelines – Stroke quality achievement award for its commitment to ensuring stroke patients receive the most appropriate treatment according to nationally recognized, research-based guidelines, ultimately leading to more lives saved and reduced disability. Each year, program participants qualify for the award by demonstrating how their organization has committed to providing quality care for stroke patients. In addition to following treatment guidelines, Get With The Guidelines participants also educate patients to help them manage their health and recovery at home.

Immunization clinics – The Hamilton County Health Department will host a Back-To-School Immunization Clinic as part of a statewide effort to help families easily access school immunizations prior to the start of the school year. The clinic is from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Aug. 30 at the Hamilton County Health Department, 18030 Foundation Dr. in Noblesville. Register at patients.vaxcare.com/registration. Enter code IN15561 and then select preferred date. There is an $8 administration fee per vaccine for those who are uninsured or underinsured.

Forté debuts new technology – Dr. Stephen Ritter of Carmel-based Forté Sports Medicine and Orthopedics is the first surgeon in the state to use Stryker’s Q Guidance System with Spine Guidance Software for navigation and guidance in surgery. The system’s state-of-the-art camera and enhanced software can produce real-time, 3D models of a patient’s spine, enabling surgeons such as Ritter to guide their tools and perform critical tasks more precisely and efficiently than ever before. Learn more at ForteOrtho.com.

Hospice volunteers needed – Brighton Hospice in Carmel is looking for volunteers to help office staff perform a variety of office duties such as organizing admission paperwork, filing, preparing and sending mail, answering phones, stocking supplies and helping with special projects and events. Hours and days for this volunteer opportunity are flexible and training will be provided. To learn more, contact Katresha Taylor, volunteer coordinator, by calling 317-798-2160 or by email at [email protected].