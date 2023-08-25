Current Publishing
You are at:»»»Plans approved for tavern building in heart of Carmel’s Proscenium development
Plans approved for tavern building in heart of Carmel’s Proscenium development
A two-tenant tavern building is planned in the heart of The Proscenium. (Rendering from documents submitted to the City of Carmel)

Plans approved for tavern building in heart of Carmel’s Proscenium development

0
By on Carmel Community

Plans for a tavern at the heart of The Proscenium received approval Aug. 24 from a Carmel Plan Commission hearing officer.

The 4,500-square-foot, one-story building is expected to house an Italian steakhouse and wine/coffee bar, although specific tenants have not been identified.

At the hearing officer meeting, Tim Hill, director of design and development for Novo Development Group, said a tavern has always been planned for the Proscenium and that delaying its construction has allowed planners to refine the design and exact footprint of the building.

“This is like the little jewel at the center,” Hill said.

Construction on the building is expected to begin later this year. An opening date has not been announced.

Mike Hollibaugh, director of Carmel’s Department of Community Services, served as the hearing officer.

The Proscenium, on the northwest corner of Range Line Road and Carmel Drive, is an $85 million mixed-use development with office space, residential units and public green space.

 


More Headlines

Hearing officer approves plans for Merchants Bank expansion in Carmel Midtown Office building in proposed Conner Prairie expansion concerns councilors, residents After harrowing trip to Maui, Carmel students urge local support for Hawaii fire victims Westfield City Councilor Joe Edwards honored with park naming at Lantern Commons Development Carmel Redevelopment Commission seeking purchase of 3 parcels on Range Line Road New digs: American Legion Post 45’s move provides more space in a prime spot
Share.

Current Morning Briefing Logo

Stay CURRENT with our daily newsletter (M-F) and breaking news alerts delivered to your inbox for free!

By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: . You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact