Current Publishing
You are at:»»»Hamilton East Public Library board pauses controversial book review policy
Hamilton East Public Library board pauses controversial book review policy
A standing-only crowd observes the HEPL Board of Trustees meeting Aug. 24. (Photo by Elissa Maudlin)

Hamilton East Public Library board pauses controversial book review policy

0
By on Fishers Community

The Hamilton East Public Library Board of Trustees voted unanimously Aug. 24 to pause the controversial part of its collections review policy and to take another look at that section as a board and with input from library staff. 

The HEPL board and its policy have received national media attention and criticism after the bestseller “The Fault in Our Stars” by Indiana author John Green, along with many others in the teen section, was moved to the general collection because of stipulations regarding sexual acts and profanity that are in the board’s collections policy. 

The board also chose new officers for the 2023-24 term. Effective Aug. 27, the new board president will be Tiffanie Ditlevson; vice president will be Craig Siebe; Ray Maddalone will be secretary; and Andre Miksha will be assistant secretary/treasurer. 

Board President Laura Alerding’s term ends this month, and she was not reappointed to her seat by the Noblesville School Board. That board instead chose to appoint Noblesville High School English teacher Bill Kenley. 


More Headlines

Humane Society for Hamilton County hosting ‘Clear the Shelters’ adoption event HEPL board to vote on officers before new member is seated IPL’s Fort Ben Branch becomes a Certified Autism Center Fishers proposed 2024 budget totals $164 million Public information meeting scheduled for new road project Hamilton Southeastern board OKs RFP for Fall Creek Intermediate
Share.

Current Morning Briefing Logo

Stay CURRENT with our daily newsletter (M-F) and breaking news alerts delivered to your inbox for free!

By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: . You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact