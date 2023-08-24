Hamilton East Public Library board pauses controversial book review policy

The Hamilton East Public Library Board of Trustees voted unanimously Aug. 24 to pause the controversial part of its collections review policy and to take another look at that section as a board and with input from library staff.

The HEPL board and its policy have received national media attention and criticism after the bestseller “The Fault in Our Stars” by Indiana author John Green, along with many others in the teen section, was moved to the general collection because of stipulations regarding sexual acts and profanity that are in the board’s collections policy.

The board also chose new officers for the 2023-24 term. Effective Aug. 27, the new board president will be Tiffanie Ditlevson; vice president will be Craig Siebe; Ray Maddalone will be secretary; and Andre Miksha will be assistant secretary/treasurer.

Board President Laura Alerding’s term ends this month, and she was not reappointed to her seat by the Noblesville School Board. That board instead chose to appoint Noblesville High School English teacher Bill Kenley.