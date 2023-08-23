Goodman Campbell opens Noblesville office

Goodman Campbell Brain and Spine relocated its Fishers office to Noblesville Aug. 21. The facility is at 14540 Prairie Lakes Boulevard N., Suite 104.

Goodman Campbell’s services include outpatient spine pain management, surgical interventions and treating patients who have brain and nerve damage. The Noblesville office will have expanded hours and spine care services.

According to a press release, Goodman Campbell wants to increase its reach in Hamilton County and surrounding areas. The move to Noblesville will allow patients to not have to drive to Carmel, where Goodman Campbell’s headquarters are, to receive care. The new office is also larger than the Fishers facility, which had limited hours.

“I think once we really see that (the) majority of our patients are coming from the (Noblesville and Fishers) area, then I think we will have hit that success (mark),” said Dr. Vince Alentado, one of two neurosurgeons at the new location. A pain management doctor is also on staff.

Alentado said the Noblesville facility will have full-time hours and be able to offer surgical procedures, pain management and services and treatments, including aneurysms, tumors, pituitary disorders, trigeminal neuralgia, spinal disorders and degenerative spine disease according to the release.

“Goodman Campbell really focuses on our mission and values,” stated Rebecca Ruegg Cowan, chief operating officer for Goodman Campbell. “And our mission is to serve neurosurgical patients, we are in our communities to serve.”

The Noblesville office is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. For more information, visit goodmancampbell.com.