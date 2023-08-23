Carmel High School boys lacrosse coach killed in 2-vehicle crash near Sheridan

Current Publishing
The Carmel High School boys lacrosse team celebrates with its trophy after winning the Indiana High School Lacrosse Association Class 2A state title. (Photo courtesy of CHS athletics)

Carmel High School boys lacrosse coach Jack Meachum died Aug. 22 in a two-vehicle crash near Sheridan. 

According to the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office, the accident occurred around 7:30 p.m. on Ind. 38 near Six Points Road. First responders discovered a black Chevrolet Trailblazer driven by Meachum, 31, in a ditch and a blue GMC Sierra, driven by Brennan Smith, 26, flipped over across the road. 

Meachum was pronounced dead at the scene, and Smith died later at an Indianapolis hospital, according to HCSO. Both drivers were Sheridan residents. 

Investigators believe Smith, who was heading westbound, crossed the center line and struck Meachum’s vehicle, which was heading eastbound, in a head-on collision. The accident is still under investigation. 

Meachum led the Greyhounds to a state championship in June

“For six years, Jack poured his heart and soul into the Carmel Lacrosse program, achieving the remarkable feat of securing a state title just last year,” CHS Principal Tim Phares stated in an email to the CHS community. “Jack’s impact reached far beyond the field, as he mentored our student-athletes and dedicated significant time to working with youth.”

CHS has counselors available to meet with students on campus.


