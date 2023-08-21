Zionsville Town Council approves legal agreement

During its Aug. 21 meeting, the Zionsville Town Council approved the Seaside Ice settlement agreement.

The Seaside Ice Agreement is a $45,000 settlement proposed by Seaside Ice, LLC/Ice-America, LLC to resolve a lawsuit with the Town of Zionsville. Seaside Ice, LLC/Ice-America, LLC was a vendor at the 2022 Zionsville Winterfest.

The settlement agreement includes Seaside Ice, the Zionsville Park Board, the Zionsville Town Council and the Town of Zionsville.

Town council attorney Heather Harris said the council was looking to finalize the settlement agreement and that Mayor Emily Styron and the Zionsville Parks Board have already signed it.

Councilmember Bryan Traylor said the situation was handled poorly, and the final cost was considerably higher than it should have been.

“I suspect when all the legal fees are in, we will have paid for (this) four times,” Traylor said. “A simple conversation rather than letting everything go to legal could have prevented this.”

Zionsville Town Council President Jason Plunkett said he did not like the situation at all.

“I think this was a clear breakdown in internal controls on our part,” Plunkett said. “I struggle with it, and at the same time, I struggle with allowing additional litigation to continue to linger and more special meetings and attorney phone calls to ultimately get to where we probably are today.”

Plunkett gave the motion to sign the settlement agreement on behalf of the town council.