Public information meeting scheduled for new road project

The Indiana Department of Transportation will hold a public information meeting Aug. 31 to discuss the proposed I-65 and U.S. 52 Interchange Improvement Project.

According to a new release from INDOT, the proposed project would extend approximately 1.62 miles north and 0.45 miles south along I-65.

The new release states that the goal of the project is to improve mobility and allow for direct access to the areas east and west of I-65, north of Lebanon.

The meeting will be held at Lebanon High School, 510 Tiger Way, at 7 p.m. The public can enter through door 5 and will have an opportunity to view project exhibits and displays and ask the project team questions.

For more, visit 52at65.com/?utm_medium=email&utm_source=govdelivery.