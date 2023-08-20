Noblesville Front Porch Music Festival set

The Noblesville Front Porch Music Festival keeps growing.

“The first year we planned it in about six weeks,” said Jason Pearson, a co-producer of Noblesville Front Porch Musical, along with Ken Bubp. “We estimated 700 people, and we had 10 bands. Last year, we had 12 bands and we conservatively estimate we had 4,000 people show up.”

Pearson said 18 to 20 bands are expected for the third edition, set for 2 to 6:30 p.m. Aug. 26 on Logan Street between 10th Street and 14th Street. There will be 12 different porches. Admission is free.

“We’re hoping to get 6,000 people at minimum,” Pearson said.

Pearson got the idea for the event in 2019.

“My wife and I went to Evansville for a weekend and stumbled across a Catholic church there (that) put (one) on as a fundraiser,” Pearson said. “On the way home, I said, ‘This is something we need to do in Noblesville.’”

Pearson later discovered it was going on across the U.S. He didn’t know Bubp before the event, but it was suggested he speak with him. They quickly formed a plan.

Pearson said the first year most of the performers were singer/songwriters.

“Now, we’ve expanded to where we have a jazz band,” he said. “We have a New Orleans brass band, a soul band, a 1940s Americana band. We have singer/songwriters both male and female. We’re trying to get a wide variety of genres to expose people to a variety of music.”

Pearson said all the food and beverage vendors are local and will have food tents. Debbie’s Daughters Bakery and Cafe, 9th Street Bistro, the Nesst, Texy Mexy and Primeval Brewery are among the vendors.

For more, visit noblesvilleporchfest.com.