Egyptian Festival returns to Carmel church Sept. 2, 3

St. Mary and St. Mark Coptic Orthodox Church, 12174 Shelborne Rd. in Carmel, will host an Egyptian Festival from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sept. 2 and 3. This will be the second festival since 2019.

“We stopped due to COVID, and since life is back to normal and the CDC removed the mask mandate, we decided to resume this annual festival to strengthen our ties with the community we serve,” said Marline Hanna, festival marketing coordinator.

The idea for an Egyptian festival was sparked by interest in the church and its culture, Hanna said.

“Our Carmel neighbors are driving by the church all the time, dropping off and picking up their kids from the schools across the street, seeing it very busy on days other than Sundays at times,” she said. “We want our neighbors to know they are more than welcome to stop by to pray, meditate, to spend some quiet time to think and get focused before you carry on your busy (and sometimes hectic) life again.”

Attendees can tour the church and learn about the Coptic Orthodox faith, sample authentic Egyptian food and drinks and enjoy live music. There will also be face painting and Henna, a bazaar for Egyptian souvenirs, a kids’ play zone and more.

Hanna said the overall message the church hopes to convey to the community is that all are welcome.

“Saint John the Evangelist tells us in his Gospel, ‘Come and see,’ and we recite that with him and say come and see how the Coptic orthodox culture preserved the faith as we took it firsthand from the Apostles,” she said. “Come and see our culture and authentic food, come and bring your kids to have fun in the kids’ fun zone.”

Admission is free. For more, visit stmarystmark.com.