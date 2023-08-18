Carmel’s Carrie Holle Group expands services through Barnes partnership

The Carrie Holle Group, an independent luxury real estate consulting firm in the Carmel Arts and Design District, is expanding. The luxury division of Compass has partnered with Barnes, a high-end international real estate company. The two companies will work together to provide expertise to respective clients.

The partnership provides the Carrie Holle Group access to 1,300 global luxury agents. Compass offices will pass on all real estate investment requests relating to the non-U.S. market to Barnes offices around the world, which will allow Compass to direct clients to the most sought-after properties in many prestigious international destinations such as Paris, Geneva, London and Dubai.

“It will allow me to better serve my clients by connecting them to extraordinary agents worldwide in conjunction with my partnership with the best agents in the country,” Holle said.

Barnes will in turn redirect its clients looking to buy or sell property in the U.S. to one of the Compass offices, including the Carrie Holle Group.

Holle opened the Carrie Holle Group in 2015. In June 2021, she was asked to be the first founding broker of Compass Real Estate Indiana. The Carrie Holle Group has eight licensed agents serving clients in Carmel, Zionsville, Westfield and north Indianapolis.

“I have worked incredibly hard throughout my career to build an exceptional business. My team has been designed as a fully functioning firm with structure and processes, and I am constantly learning and improving,” Holle said. “I am very careful about who I hire; extensive training and accountability are required. That has allowed me to grow a strong organization that continues to improve year-over-year.”

The Carrie Holle Group was also recently named to the 2023 America’s Best list for exemplary sales production in 2022.

“We were humbled to learn about our ranking. We’ve worked so hard to get here,” Holle said. “Continued growth and evolution are on our horizon. Being excellent for our clients and the city of Carmel is everything.”