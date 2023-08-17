Current Publishing
You are at:»»»Zionsville Parks board approves proposals

Zionsville Parks board approves proposals

0
By on Zionsville Community

During its Aug. 9 meeting at Town Hall, the Zionsville Board of Parks & Recreation passed a series of proposals, including:

  • Permitting the Zionsville boys rugby team to practice in Mulberry Fields.
  • Supporting Zionsville Board of Parks & Recreation Supt. Jarod Logsdon’s plan to connect Starkey Nature Park and the Carpenter Nature Preserve in the latest zoning plans that are underway for the city.

The rugby team was approved for 35 practices in Mulberry Fields that began the week of Aug. 9 and continue throughout the rest of the fall term.

“I think it’s good that we’re bringing our teams back,” said John Stehr, president of the Zionsville Board of Parks & Recreation. “That’s nice that that’s happening.”

The board also voted to formally support Logsdon’s letter to the Zionsville Plan Commission, which says he wants to see the land between Starkey Nature Park and the Carpenter Nature Preserve used thoughtfully and maintained. He said one way to ensure both would be to create the Eagle Creek Greenway, a pathway that would connect the two areas.

“Our park system was largely built on three things: Opportunities, donations as well as development” Logsdon said during the meeting. “Each of the (parks in Zionsville) have not only benefitted the residents of those developments, but also our community at large.”

Logsdon and other board members said they would like to see Zionsville continue to be a nature-based community.

“There are very few things in the world that are black and white,” Stehr said. “I think this is one of those shades of gray that we live in here.”

Following the meeting, board members signed a resolution to support Logsdon’s letter to the Zionsville Plan Commission.

The board’s next meeting is set for 7 p.m. Sept. 13 at Zionsville Town Hall. Anyone is welcome to attend.


More Headlines

Noblesville School Board appoints teacher to Hamilton East Public Library board OneZone announces four board members Hanlon embraces role as new leader of Zionsville Chamber Nature signs: Eagle Scout project enhances new Fall Creek Woods Natural Area For the love of the game: Zionsville Community High School graduate passionate about rugby despite spinal cord injury HEPL board to discuss book review policy following Hoosier author’s complaints
Share.

Current Morning Briefing Logo

Stay CURRENT with our daily newsletter (M-F) and breaking news alerts delivered to your inbox for free!

By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: . You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact