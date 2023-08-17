Pentatonix brings its harmony to Ruoff

There is a reason why Pentatonix vocalists’ voices blend so well together.

“We’ve grown a lot together and we’ve seen each other through so many stages of life,” Matt Sallee said. “It just brings you even closer together. It brings richness to the music. It’s a really beautiful journey and we really do love each other.”

Sallee joined the group in 2017 after original member Avi Kaplan left. The other four original members are still part of the a cappella group founded in 2011.

Petantonix will perform at 8 p.m. Aug. 26 at Ruoff Music Center in Noblesville. Lauren Alaina is joining the tour as a special guest.

Pentatonix won the third season of “The Sing-Off” on NBC in 2011. Sallee said he was inspired by both the show and the group, and his high school group attended a workshop with Pentatonix in 2012.

“It was a full-circle moment,” Sallee said of joining the group. “I was doing a cappella in college and then did it professionally. I thought I would do something like it, but to join the group was a blessing. I don’t take it for granted.”

Members Kirsten Maldonado, Mitch Grassi and Scott Hoying grew up together and attended the same high school in Arlington, Texas. Kevin Olusola joined group before “The Sing-Off.”

Sallee said they usually sing some classic covers like “The Sound of Silence,” “Bohemian Rhapsody” and “Hallelujah.” There is a medley of originals songs the group performs on the tour from its 2021 album, “The Lucky Ones.”

“I really like singing ‘The Sound of Silence’ because I expand from the bass register to my higher tenor register,” Allee said.

Pentatonix released a single called “I Rise” earlier this month.

The group will perform “Creep” by Radiohead that Pentatonix performed as California Roll on “The Masked Singer” earlier this year. The group was eliminated in the semifinals.

“It was such a kooky, amazing time to work with everyone on the set,” Sallee said. “Everyone was so kind and generous. Everything moves quickly on that show. It was a whirlwind, but it was the most fun experience. We tried to disguise (our voices), but after a while we thought, “Let’s just be us.’”

For more, visit livenation.com.