Fishers first responders participate in crisis training

Firefighters, police officers and emergency medical responders in Hamilton County gathered for a three-day training in July to help first responders be better prepared if called for a crisis response.

The training was hosted by Ascension St. Vincent Fishers, which planned the event with Fishers fire and police departments. According to an announcement from Ascension St. Vincent, the goal was to enhance coordination between first responders in the event of a crisis.

“Throughout nine separate scenarios, teams were able to practice their response to a series of public safety emergencies,” the announcement stated. “The training showcases the coordinated response of Fishers Fire and Emergency Services, Fishers Police Department, and Ascension hospitals. This exercise provides valuable insights into each organization’s strategies, tactics and capabilities; and emphasizes their shared commitment to maintaining public safety.”

In addition to Fishers first responders and those from Carmel and Noblesville, participants included hospital personnel and volunteer actors who played the part of injured victims.

“Fishers is our home. And so, I’m so happy that we’re able to partner with EMS, fire, and police to make this training successful for everyone and to help with the community and our safety,” stated Melanie Oliver, nursing administrator at Ascension St Vincent Fishers.

Sgt. Jay Settergren of the FPD’s high-threat response team stated that the partnership with Ascension St. Vincent provided a unique perspective.

“We’ve never been able to do a training exercise in a hospital before and it adds an entirely different element to how we would rescue civilians and what our response structure would be,” he stated. “And we are extremely grateful for their partnership.”

Additional training is planned for the future, according to the announcement.