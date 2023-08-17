Current Publishing
City of Noblesville plans more roundabout projects

Noblesville is planning more roundabout projects in the city with construction set to begin on one next year.

The city plans to install a roundabout at 141st Street and Promise Road after officials were awarded $1,859,670 in federal funding from the Indianapolis Metropolitan Planning Organization in early 2022, said Jim Hellmann, assistant city engineer. Hellmann said the city has a 20 percent match for the construction toward the project, while the design and land acquisition will be 100 percent funded by the city.

Construction will begin in 2024, according to the city.

“This roundabout will improve both safety and traffic capacity at the intersection,” Hellmann said.

Meanwhile, Noblesville is also planning a second roundabout at Ind. 38 and Logan Street after the city and the Indiana Dept. of Transportation entered into an agreement in 2019 to construct several roundabouts that are at the intersection of a state and local road.

“The agreement for this particular location included a 50-50 cost share. It was initially anticipated that the Noblesville portion of funding would not be due until the project bid, thus INDOT would fund the early phases of the project,” said Andrew Rodewald, project manager for the city engineering department. “However, changes to project timeline and INDOT funding availability have led to the decision that the city, which had already set funds aside in 2023 for the project, would fund the purchase of necessary rights-of-way to build the project.”

Rodewald said that Beam, Longest and Neff, an Indianapolis-based civil engineering firm, will serve as the project design engineer and will perform rights-of-way acquisition services for the city.

“Right of way plan preparation is nearing completion with appraisals set to begin in the near future,” he said. “The acquisitions are scheduled to take place this fall with a bid date occuring in mid-2024.”

Construction on the roundabout at Ind. 38 and Logan Street will likely occur in 2025, according to Rodewald. The city completed a roundabout at Ind. 32/38 last year, while a nearby roundabout at Ind. 32 and River Road recently opened to traffic.

The $6.5 million roundabout projects at Ind. 32/38 and at Ind. 32 and River Road are being funded by INDOT and the city, which is picking up $2.15 million of the total cost. INDOT is covering the remaining amount, officials said.


