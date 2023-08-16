OneZone announces four board members

OneZone Chamber of Commerce recently announced the appointment of four new members to its board of directors.

“These new members bring a wealth of experience, expertise, and passion to our organization, further strengthening our mission of helping businesses and communities thrive,” the announcement states.

The new members joining the Chamber of Commerce board are:

Dr. Tom Koch of Beck’s Hybrids

Mark LaBarr of Duke Energy

Steve Nelson of Mr. Muffin’s Trains

Mindi McMillan of Fairgate Farms

“These individuals have demonstrated outstanding dedication to their respective fields and a shared commitment to fostering economic prosperity in the communities we serve,” the announcement states. “Their diverse backgrounds and expertise will ensure that the Chamber of Commerce continues to be a dynamic and forward-thinking organization.”

OneZone Chamber of Commerce is a nonprofit organization serving the business communities of Carmel and Fishers since 2015, when the chambers from those two communities merged. OneZone recently partnered with Northern Hamilton County Chamber of Commerce, which maintains its own board of directors.