Westfield Lions Club sees growth

The Westfield Lions Club is continuing to see growth in its membership as it embarks on a renovation project at its new clubhouse on East 161st Street.

The club, which was established in 1930, added eight new members during the 2022-23 calendar year, bringing its total membership to 63 individuals, said Jeff Larrison, secretary of the organization.

“That was the most new members added by any of the 34 clubs in District 25D,” Larrison said.

The Westfield Lions Club accepted an award marking the recognition last month from District Governor Julia Kozicki, who serves with the Noblesville Lions Club.

“Once the Westfield Lions were able to move into their new clubhouse on 169th Street, they began working on strategies to grow the club and improve their ability to serve the citizens of Westfield, Hamilton County and around the state,” Larrison said. “Along with their plans to continue to grow the club, the Westfield Lions are close to beginning the renovation work on their clubhouse so that the community will have another option for a gathering place.”

The club acquired 1.6 acres of property at 1031 E. 169th St. last year. The organization plans to rent out the space to the community for functions such as meetings, birthday parties and other gatherings when renovation work is completed.

The renovation project is estimated to cost the organization $350,000, Larrison said.

The club sold its space on Jersey Street last year to make way for Old Town Companies’ Union Square development, which will feature retail, commercial and residential space. Lions Club members met temporarily at Christ United Methodist Church after selling their building on Jersey Street.

The new club is between Oak Ridge Road and the Monon Trail on East 169th Street.

“The biggest benefit of our new building and its renovations will be that it gives us a larger, more up-to-date facility for the club and public to use,” Larrison said. “Our club is growing its membership and we need the extra space for meetings and for events that we plan to hold.”

Those events, he said, include annual fish fries, pancake breakfasts and other fundraisers. The Westfield Lions Club also plans to rent out the space to the community as well, according to Larrison.

Work on the building will include renovations for a large kitchen area, larger bathrooms and other improvements. The upstairs portion of the building, which encompasses 3,800 square feet, could possibly be used for meetings held by local nonprofits such as Boy Scouts and 4-H clubs free of charge because those organizations were able to do so at its old building, according to Larrison.

The club meets at 7 p.m. on the first and third Thursdays at its clubhouse. For more, visit westfieldlions.org.