Lawrence at Lucas is a game and a celebration

Lawrence at Lucas is returning for a third time Sept. 1 at Lucas Oil Stadium, with football teams from Lawrence North and Lawrence Central high schools and Fall Creek Valley and Belzer middle schools competing for trophies and bragging rights.

The last Lawrence at Lucas event was four years ago. Director of Operations for Metropolitan School District of Lawrence Township Grant Nesbit said the schools are friendly rivals and the high schools compete annually for the Bell trophy, named for longtime coach Dwaine Bell.

The first time the game was played at Lucas Oil Stadium was in 2015.

“About every four years or so, we get the opportunity to go down there and have a big event,” Nesbit said. “We have our marching bands come down, our middle school bands, both choirs from the high schools come down, and (we) just really try to make it a big celebration of the school district.”

He said the event has attracted about 6,000 to 8,000 people in the past.

“It’s a big celebration of the district and the school as much as anything and everyone really comes out for it,” Nesbit said. “It’s a fun night and we have a lot of students performing and It’s just a great community event for us.”

He said the district doesn’t rent out the stadium annually because it’s a big expense and the event requires significant organizing and coordination. Doing it every four years means most students will have the opportunity to experience it once.

“I think every doing it every few years keeps it special and keeps the excitement there,” he added.

While the Lucas Oil Stadium event happens every four years, the annual game between Lawrence Central and Lawrence North is an annual event. The current holder of the Bell Trophy is Lawrence Central, which won 21-3 last year.

“That’s always our biggest game of the year,” Nesbit said. “That game has been going on since 1976, when Lawrence North opened.

This year’s big celebration starts at 5:30 p.m. with the first game between Belzer and Fall Creek Valley seventh-graders. Those schools’ eighth-graders play at 6:30 p.m., and the high school varsity teams start their game at 8 p.m.

A link to buy tickets to the Sept. 1 Lawrence at Lucas event can be found at the school district’s website, ltschools.org.