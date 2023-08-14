Lawrence man arrested in domestic homicide 

A 53-year-old Lawrence man has been arrested and charged with the Aug. 13 murder of his 27-year-old son, according to the Lawrence Police Department.

According to a news release from LPD Deputy Chief Gary Woodruff, police responded around 11 p.m. Aug. 13 to a call regarding an incident between family members at an apartment in the 7100 block of Foxborough Drive.

“First responding officers discovered a severely injured unresponsive 27-year-old male later identified as Oliver Johnson, who was declared deceased at the scene by first responding medics,” Woodruff stated. “After speaking with a family member witness, officers quickly identified a suspect as 53-year-old Rolf Johnson, who had fled the scene prior to officer arrival.”

Woodruff stated that officers broadcast the suspect vehicle information, which was located within an hour by a McCordsville police officer who notified Lawrence police.

Lawrence and McCordsville officers stopped the suspect vehicle in the 11000 block of Pendleton Pike, taking the suspect into custody without incident.

In response to a request for additional information, Woodruff said Oliver Johnson apparently died from a single gunshot wound. Both men resided in the apartment.

Johnson faces a preliminary charge of murder, according to the news release. A final charging decision will be made by the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office.

According to the Marion County inmate search page, Johnson is in custody. No bail amount had been set.