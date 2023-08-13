Carmel High School grad to stage volcanic comedy

Haley Glickman had a unique inspiration for her romantic comedy, “That’s Hot.”

The 2016 Carmel High School graduate watched a documentary called “Fire of Love,” about a married couple who traveled around the world studying volcanoes, making films and educating people on volcanology.

“The documentary itself is rather dramatic, but there are moments of levity in it that gave me the idea of a comedy,” Glickman said. “For instance, at one point in the film the husband says he wants to ride down a river of lava in a canoe. It’s absolutely absurd that these brilliant scientists would even consider that, so naturally that little tidbit made it into ‘That’s Hot.’ Of course, ‘That’s Hot’ has a lot of heart to it as well. All of us on the ‘That’s Hot’ team hope that everyone leaves our show uplifted. Laughter is such a medicine in difficult and chaotic times such as these.”

“That’s Hot.” a 40-minute play, has showings at noon Aug. 19; 5:15 p.m. Aug. 20; 9 p.m. Aug. 25; 5:15 p.m. Aug. 26; 9 p.m. Aug. 31; and 3:30 p.m. Sept. 3 at the District Theatre Cabaret in Indianapolis.

Glickman, who recently moved from Carmel to Fishers, and Indianapolis resident Matthew Wells play Helena and Ruddier Smith-Schumacher. The couple are going through relationship troubles while filming a documentary in Iceland.

“I’ve always wanted to challenge myself to write something that I could act in, so that was the plan when creating ‘That’s Hot,’” Glickman said. “One of my strengths as an actor is creating multiple characters, so I wrote myself a few very different zany characters to play with. My co-star, Matt Walls, is also great at writing his own jokes and ad-libbing lines that fit him as Rudiger. He’s not afraid to try things in the rehearsal room, and having him on the project has really brought the piece to life.”

Glickman and Walls are the only performers.

“You build a strong rapport when it’s just the two of you,” Glickman said.

Dani Lopez-Rogue of Indianapolis is the director.