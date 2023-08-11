Carmel man facing federal charge after allegedly leaving threatening voicemail for election worker

A Carmel man is facing a federal charge after allegedly leaving a threatening voicemail for a Michigan election worker on Nov. 10, 2020.

Andrew Nickels, 37, is charged with one count of making a threatening interstate communication and could face up to five years in prison if convicted.

According to court documents, Nickels is alleged to have called the victim and left the following voicemail:

“We’re watching your … mouth talk about how you think that there’s no irregularities … [Y]ou frauded out America of a real election … Guess what, you’re gonna pay for it, you will pay for it … [T]en million plus patriots will surround you when you least expect it, and your little infantile Deep State security agency has no time to protect you because they’ll be bought out and we’ll [expletive]kill you … [Y]ou will [expletive]pay for your [expletive]lying [expletive]remarks … We will [expletive]take you out. [Expletive] your family, [expletive]your life, and you deserve a [expletive]throat to the knife … Watch your [expletive]back … watch your [expletive]back.”

The FBI Detroit Field Office is investigating the case. Trial attorney Tanya Senanayake of the National Security Division’s Counterterrorism Section and Assistant U.S. Attorney Frances Lee Carlson for the Eastern District of Michigan are prosecuting the case.

The case is part of the Justice Department’s Election Threats Task Force.