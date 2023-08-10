HSE school board sets special meeting to discuss HEPL appointee

Hamilton Southeastern Schools Board of Trustees has scheduled a special meeting early in the morning Aug. 30, apparently to discuss the board’s appointee to the Hamilton East Public Library board.

A published legal notice states, “The Board of School Trustees for Hamilton Southeastern Schools will meet at 7:00 AM on Wednesday, August 30, 2023, in the Administration Center, 13485 Cumberland Road, Fishers, Indiana, to hold a public hearing pursuant to I.C. 36- 12-2-20 and hear public comment.”

The Indiana Code cited in the announcement governs the removal of a public library board member or filling a vacancy. It states that, “A library board member may be removed at any time by the appointing authority, after public hearing, for any cause: that interferes with the proper discharge of the member’s duties as a member of the board; or that jeopardizes public confidence in the member.”

It also states that a vacancy on a library board “occurs whenever a member is absent from six consecutive regular board meetings for any cause other than illness.”

The seven Hamilton East Public Library board members are appointed by four county entities. The HSE school board has one appointee. That member is Andre Miksha, whose term ends in August 2025.

Other HEPL board members are appointed by the Hamilton County Council, the Hamilton County Commissioners and the Noblesville School Board. They each have two appointees on the library board.