Lawrence Community Safety Day set for Aug. 12

The City of Lawrence is planning its annual Community Safety Day, set for 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Aug. 12 at Lawrence Fire Department Station 40, 9530 E 59th St.

The event includes police and firefighter demonstrations, including simulated firefighting. Children will have an opportunity to spray a fire hose with the assistance of a firefighter.

“This gives a chance for families to come out to view police demonstrations (and) fire demonstrations,” LFD Chief Dino Batalis said a city-produced video about the event. “It’s great for the kids to see how public safety actually works in the trenches.”

The event also includes a wing-eating contest between Lawrence police officers and firefighters, which Batalis said is a fun competition.

“It’s a day for both the citizens and public safety to bond together and they get an inside view of what we do,” he said in the video.

Participants can get free hot dogs during the event, and there will be vendors giving out items as well.