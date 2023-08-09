Fishers Fire teammates treasure Junior Olympics experience

Four Fishers Fire track and field competitors had an experience to remember.

The youngsters competed in the USA Track and Field National Junior Olympic Championships July 24-30 at the University of Oregon’s Hayward Field, where many Olympic greats have competed.

To qualify for the Junior Olympics, a participant must place in the top three in the state and the region before they are invited to compete at the national level.

The four Fishers Fire participants, part of the Mudsox program, were Jace Reardon McSoley, 11 years old; Jordan Andrews, 7; Emerson Schoenrock, 7; and Sterling Howard, 10.

Reardon McSoley competed in two events — the 3,000 and the 1,500 meters in the boys 11-12 division, achieving a personal record in both events while finishing top 40 nationally.

“The best part was running in Hayward Field where my favorite runner Usain Bolt ran,” Reardon McSoley said. “I want to run there again. I would love to go to school there and run.”

Reardon McSoley said he was excited to run his 3,000 meters in a time 27 seconds faster than his personal record.

“So, the track made me push hard, and being on TV was so exciting to see,” he said. “I was so proud of myself and the team.”

Andrews placed in the top 20 in the long jump in the boys 8-and-under division.

“When I looked at the stadium, I said this is definitely the Olympics,” he said. “I’ve never ran or jumped in a big, fancy stadium. This was way bigger and better. I think that made me want to get better and faster and I jumped a new personal record.”

Andrews said he didn’t even know about the Junior Olympics.

“I just wanted to get better at each practice,” he said. “When I went to Junior Olympics, even though I didn’t win a medal, I was happy that I qualified and performed my best and now I want to work hard to go back next year.”

Schoenrock finished in the top 20 in the 1,500 meters in the girls 8-and-under division.

“The best part of my experience was coming out of the tunnel in the stadium before my race,” Schoenrock said. “It was fun, and I liked getting USATF gear.”

Howard competed in the 1,500 run in the girls 9-10 division, finishing in the top 20.

“I really liked getting to run at such a cool track against the best competition in the United States,” she said. “Traveling with my teammates and family is always fun. I really want to keep working hard so I can come back soon and compete to be an All-American.”