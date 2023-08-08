Raising Cane’s plans store in Westfield

Westfield residents can look forward to the arrival of Raising Cane’s as one of the latest restaurants coming to the city.

The Baton Rouge, La.-based company known for chicken tenders has filed plans with the city to build a 2,800-square-foot restaurant at 14909 Thatcher Lane. Other nearby restaurants on Thatcher Lane include Chick-fil-A, Applebee’s, Chili’s Grill & Bar, Burger King and Taco Bell, among others.

Westfield would mark the second Raising Cane’s restaurant within Hamilton County following the opening of the Noblesville location, 13020 Campus Pkwy., in April. Raising Cane’s opened another store in Avon last November.

Officials with Raising Cane’s did not respond to a media inquiry about its timeline and when it intends to open the Westfield store. For more, visit raisingcanes.com.

Meanwhile, Dollar Tree also plans to open a 9,977-square-foot store in Westfield at 17659 Gunther Blvd., according to plans filed with the city. The discount store has more than 8,000 locations in the United States and Canada, according to its website.

Dollar Tree also operates Family Dollar, which it acquired in 2015. Officials said at the time that the combined merger would result in more than 13,000 stores in 48 states and five Canadian provinces with sales exceeding $19 billion annually.