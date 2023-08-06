Letter: Constituents deserve better from GOP representation

Current Publishing
Editor,

Most Republicans believe that the 2020 election was “stolen” and that Donald Trump is blameless for the events of Jan. 6, 2021. His brazen lies are enabled by Republicans in Congress who amplify or tacitly validate them out of self-interest and cowardice.

Our representatives swear to “support and defend the U.S. Constitution against all enemies, foreign and domestic.” Instead, most in the GOP parrot deceitful talking points to keep the truth about Trump from their constituents.

Our U.S. Rep. Victoria Spartz sprinkles her communication with inflammatory partisan hyperbole (“FBI is like the KGB, our country is like a police state”) and won’t discuss Trump’s fitness for office. She refuses to share her views about the legitimacy of the 2020 election – it’s “not her responsibility.” Better that Hoosiers believe a corrosive lie than to respect them enough to share a perspective that may challenge their own. Her constituents deserve better, and her oath of office requires better.

Hoosiers of good faith, and our representatives, must stand together against Trump and with the rule of law. The alternative – allowing him to evade criminal and electoral accountability – is an existential threat to our country.

Mike Senuta, Carmel


