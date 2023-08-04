Mayor Styron appoints Andy Pickell as deputy mayor

Mayor Emily Styron has announced that Andy Pickell will serve as deputy mayor for the Town of Zionsville. Deputy Mayor Julie Johns-Cole announced that she is stepping down effective Aug. 11 to pursue another opportunity and has been assisting Pickell during the transition of leadership.

Pickell will officially begin his new role on Aug. 11.

Pickell is the founder of AP Project Consulting LLC. He was formerly a project coordinator for Beam, Longest & Neff. Pickell served Zionsville as a member of the Board of Zoning Appeals. “With decades of experience and a commitment to Zionsville, Andy is highly qualified and well-prepared for this role,” Mayor Emily Styron stated. “Andy has consistently demonstrated a commitment to Zionsville and brings the skills and the drive needed to keep the Town ofZionsville moving forward.”

“It is an honor to continue to serve Zionsville in this capacity and to work alongside Mayor Emily Styron,” Pickell stated. “I look forward to working collaboratively with the talented team in the Town of Zionsville and its council, board and commission members.”