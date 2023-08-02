Snapshot: Zionsville hosts National Night Out

The Town of Zionsville conducted its National Night Out on Aug. 1 at Zionsville Town Hall. The Zionsville Police Department was joined by representatives from the Whitestown Metropolitan Police Department, Lebanon Police Department, Boone County Sheriff’s Office, the Indiana State Police, the Zionsville Fire Department and the Indiana Department of Natural Resources for a night of food trucks, bounce houses, a dunk tank, a water balloon fight and more. The community also came together to honor Lt. Robert Musgrave for 45 years of service with the ZPD. (Submitted photos from all police departments)