Westfield family’s walk to raise awareness about SMA grows

The Cure SMA Walk for Graham started as just a celebration but has become so much more.

Westfield couple Adrienne and Nick Vollmer began the event because their son Graham has spinal muscular atrophy, an inherited disease that affects nerves and muscles, causing muscles to become increasingly weak.

“Our first event was truly just a way to celebrate Graham’s second birthday, a milestone we were told he would never meet,” Adrienne said. “We had such incredible success, not to mention so much fun, the first year, we figured why not make it a tradition.”

The seventh annual Walk for Graham is set for Aug. 5 at Coxhall Gardens in Carmel. The event, which includes music, food and drink and games and prizes for children, begins at 4 p.m. with the welcome and opening ceremony at 6 p.m., followed by Walk and Roll at 6:30 p.m. A silent auction and raffle closes at 9 p.m.

Adrienne said the event has become a way to celebrate the lives of SMA families across the state of Indiana and to raise awareness in a much bigger way.

Adrienne said the first event in 2017 drew 465 people and raised $81,629.

“Last year in 2022 for our sixth event, we had 876 people and raised $168,918,” Adrienne said. “We have seen year over year growth with each event and hope to continue that trend as our community learns about it and takes part each year.”

This year’s goal is $150,000. As of July 26, more than $118,000 had been raised.

“Over the last eight years since Graham was born, three different treatment drugs have been FDA approved for SMA,” Adrienne said. “The research and advances in medicine are rapidly changing, and if we can be a part of that, it could alter how SMA impacts an individual. Our ultimate goal is a cure, but it is just as important to find life-altering treatments that have extended the lives of so many individuals, including Graham.”

Graham, who turns 9 in May 2024, will be entering second grade at Maple Glen Elementary School this month.

Adrienne said there are about 25 SMA families from across the state that attend.

“They are the guests of honor,” Adrienne said. “Some of these families have lost their loved ones to SMA, which is so heartbreaking, but provides even more inspiration to keep fighting. We honor all of these SMA individuals on our Wall of Warriors at the event.”