Fishers Newcomers Club offers social outlet, even to longtime residents

For the past two decades, a group in Fishers has been gathering just for fun. The Newcomers Club of Fishers is a women’s social group with more than 90 members, mostly of retirement age. They welcome all ages, though, and invite anyone interested to join — and you don’t have to be a newcomer to the community to be a Newcomer Club member.

Club secretary Maribeth Pittman said she found out about the Newcomers Club through a notice in Current a few years ago. She actually was a newcomer at the time, she said and soon became a regular participant.

“It’s a good mental health group,” she said. “Just a good connection for ladies.”

Pittman said the group meets monthly, but there are many sub-groups within the club. Some meet to play euchre, some formed a book club, others meet up for breakfast or lunch, or to go see a movie.

Pittman said that while the group is primarily a social club, members are encouraged to volunteer in the community and many do just that.

She said a recent meeting’s presentation was a round-robin where everyone talked about what kind of volunteer work they do. There was a wide variety. Some volunteer at Conner Prairie, she said, and others work with their homeowner associations, the Fishers Youth Assistance Program, Carmel Symphony, local hospitals, the library, Hamilton County Historical Society, churches and the Humane Society for Hamilton County.

“We’re all busy, even if we’re not doing it officially as Newcomers Club,” she said. “For a hen party, we’re pretty nice.”

The club also raises money each year for a few local charities: the Come to Me food pantry at Fishers United Methodist Church, Fishers Youth Assistance Program’s HSE Summer Meals for Kids and Good Samaritan.

General meetings are the second Thursday of each month, April through October, at 3 p.m., at the Delaware Township Office Building, 9094 E. 131st St. in Fishers. Anyone interested in joining is welcome to attend.

The November meeting is a fundraiser, according to Pittman, and in December, they have a holiday luncheon. The club takes a break from official meetings January through March.

For more, email [email protected].