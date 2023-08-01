Boone County Chamber of Commerce hires new executive director

The Boone County Chamber Board of Directors announced July 19 that Sean Reaves is the new executive director of the Boone County Chamber of Commerce. He began his role July 24.

“I began my nonprofit career helping open the Lebanon Witham YMCA in 2010,” Reaves stated in a press release. “I am looking forward to this new opportunity to be back in Boone County to support the business community.”

Boone County Chamber Board President Donald Barrett lauded Reaves’ skills.

“Out of the many strong candidates that were interviewed, Sean stood out based on his expertise in nonprofit management and natural ‘connector’ personality,” Barrett stated.

Reaves looks forward to leading the organization.

“As the new Boone County chamber executive director, I am very excited to begin advocating for existing Chamber Members as well as growing our current membership base,” Reaves stated. “We will focus on continuing to provide high quality programs that benefit our membership, while also focusing on strategic partnerships and connections.

“This role is the perfect marriage between my two passions: nonprofit leadership and business management. I am a ‘connector’ by nature. I thrive in an environment where I have the opportunity to develop meaningful relationships.”

