Art Fair on the Square returns

Noblesville artist Leslie Ober sees the importance of holding the Art Fair on the Square.

“It’s an opportunity for artists in our community and outside of our community to connect with patrons,” Ober said. “It’s an opportunity to exhibit their work and to sell their work.”

The 19th annual Art Fair on the Square will be from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Aug. 5 on the Noblesville Courthouse Square. It is a joint partnership of the Hamilton County Artists’ Association and Nickel Plate Arts and is the biggest event HCAA holds each year.

Ober, an HCAA member who is helping coordinate the event, is one of the more than 60 artists participating. Ober said most of the artists are from central Indiana, but there are some from other parts of the state.

The artists’ works will all be under tents during the free event.

Vocalists Steve Newby and Andy Schomburg will provide the entertainment. There will be face painting by Fabulously Fun Company. There will be art demonstrations along with the exhibits.

“One year, I had people scan QR codes and guess what medium it was,” Ober said.

The Conner Prairie Youth Volunteers’ spinners will be creating scarves for the public to view.

Ober said there are no vendors because there are plenty of food and drink options in businesses on the square.

All painting mediums will be represented, along with sculpture, pottery, jewelry and more.

Admission is free but donations are welcomed. For more, visit hcaa-in.org/art-fair-on-the-square.