Zionsville Police Department to host National Night Out Aug. 1

The Zionsville Police Department will host a National Night Out 2023 event in the grass in front of Zionsville Town Hall from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Aug. 1.

ZPD Capt. Bob Musgrave will be celebrated at the event by ZPD and the town.

There will be food trucks, raffle prizes, music, games, a gun lock giveaway, face painting, a bounce house, a dunk tank and a water balloon fight.

Kids can face officers in the water balloon fight beginning at 7:30 p.m.

To learn more about the event, go to allevents.in/westfield/national-night-out-with-the-zionsville-police-department/200024920899249.