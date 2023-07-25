Sewa International 5K in Carmel to support local first responders 

A local nonprofit chapter wants to give back to first responders.

Sewa International has put together a 5K run/walk fundraiser set for 8 a.m. Aug 5 at 12575 River Road in Carmel. Proceeds from the event will be donated to local first responders’ organizations and the Sewa International Sponsor-A-Child Program.

Sewa International, an international Hindu faith-based humanitarian nonprofit, specializes in disaster relief and rehabilitation. The local chapter focuses much of its efforts in the Carmel area, according to lead program coordinator, Viresh Dolli.

“We are mainly focused on volunteer activities around Carmel,” Dolli said.

In July the organization prepared and served food at St. Vincent House, Ascension St. Vincent and hosted a blood drive at the WestClay Meeting House.

Dolli said it’s the first run/walk the Sewa International has put together for Carmel. Around 300 people of all ages have registered so far. Their goal is to raise at least $10,000.

“We wanted to do something for our community and the local community because most of our volunteers are from the Carmel area,” Dolli said.

The registration fee for runners/walkers is $20. First responders and veterans are free. Participants will receive a T-shirt, sling band, race bib and refreshments. The event will also have live music by Indy Garjana and food vendors.

For registration info, visit sewausa.org/RunForFirstResponders.