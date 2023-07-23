Fishers HS grad new ‘Voice of the Bison’

Sam Neidermann got his start on the air in 2014 as a student at Fishers High School. He helped launch the Fishers Sports Network, a streaming service, with friends and faculty. Now, he’s the “Voice of the Bison” and sports director for Radio FM Media, and director of operations for BISON 1660 and 92.7 FM, according to a news release from North Dakota State University.

Neidermann will officially join the Bison media team July 24. In his new role, he will handle play-by-play duties for football and men’s basketball, according to the university. He also will host one-hour coaches shows for radio and television during sports seasons.

“As the ‘Voice of the Bison,’ Sam will play an important role in bringing the excitement of our football and basketball games to our fans across the country,” NDSU Director of Athletics Matt Larsen said. “We look forward to Sam joining our team to help convey the NDSU Athletics story and the rich tradition of success to our passionate Bison nation.”

Neidermann’s play-by-play experience includes Westwood One, ESPN and Stony Brook University. He has called nationally broadcast college football for the last two seasons, including Ohio State vs. Michigan (2021) and Alabama vs. Tennessee (2022); as well as college basketball coverage, including the 2022 NCAA women’s basketball tournament. Neidermann also was a part of ESPN’s college football coverage during the 2022 season, including the first two rounds of the Division I FCS Playoffs.

Neidermann is a graduate of Indiana University, where he earned a Bachelor of Arts in Sports Media. According to his professional website, Neidermann spent two seasons as the voice of Indiana University softball. In addition, he called IU hoops, football and soccer on student radio and Big Ten Network Plus (BTN+).

“I am honored to join the winning tradition at North Dakota State and feel so blessed to be a part of the NDSU family,” he stated. “I cannot wait to get to Fargo and meet Bison Nation. Go Bison!”

Neidermann’s debut behind the mic will be Sept. 2, when the Bison football team opens its season at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis against Eastern Washington.

For more, visit samneidermann.com.