Belfry Theatre president embraces profession

By Brian Ledtke

Nancy Lafferty has dedicated her life to the performing arts. From her early acting endeavors in kindergarten to a teaching career spanning four decades, Lafferty has inspired countless students across multiple states.

After retiring from teaching, Lafferty continued to pursue her passion for theater through directing and acting. She is the president of the Belfry Board of Directors at the Belfry Theatre in Noblesville, 10690 Greenfield Ave., Noblesville, and is the pastor of Entry Point Church in Fishers.

Lafferty has been with the Belfry Theatre since 2004, but this season presented a new opportunity as she directs her first Belfry Apprentice show, “Willy Wonka Jr.,” featuring children ages 5 to 18.

“It is so inspiring to see these kids having the time of their life on stage,” Lafferty said. “And I will say, having worked with this show and these kids, the future of performing arts is in good hands.”

Lafferty said the parents of the young cast members have been invaluable as well, with fathers helping build the set and mothers helping make costumes.

“It’s amazing the contributions the entire family is making for this show,” Lafferty said. “It’s like Santa’s workshop.”

Besides presenting entertainment, Lafferty said theater provides valuable life lessons. She said it teaches children to be present, attentive and fosters friendships and a sense of belonging for the children who come from Noblesville, Fishers and Lawrence, among other local areas.

Lafferty is especially pleased with the inclusive environment, where children from all backgrounds are warmly welcomed by their peers and the adult staff.

“Nancy Lafferty is one of those truly exceptional people who make children believe without a doubt they can accomplish anything,” said Katie Ohning, producer for “Willy Wonka Jr.” “Not only is she an amazing and creative director, but she is selfless, compassionate and gives her entire heart to the cast of ‘Willy Wonka Jr.’ and to The Belfry itself.”

Lafferty said tickets for the “Willy Wonka Jr.” shows are selling quickly. Tickets can be purchased at thebelfrytheatre.com.

Performances run from July 27 to July 30 at the Ivy Tech Auditorium in Noblesville, with evening shows at 7:30 pm and additional matinees on Saturday and Sunday at 2 p.m.