Snapshot: Sweet Celebration

Community Hospital North recently hosted a reunion party at Conner Prairie for children who had been patients in the hospital’s neonatal intensive care unit. The annual NICU reunion gives families and caregivers a chance to reconnect, according to the hospital. When babies are born early, have health problems or a difficult birth, they are cared for in the NICU, the hospital stated. This experience often creates a special bond between parents and caregivers who offer support in the baby’s first days, weeks and sometimes months of life. The NICU reunion allows caregivers to see how their once-tiny patients are growing and thriving, and parents have a chance to update caregivers and to show their appreciation. The NICU reunion was the ninth annual for Community Hospital North NICU. (Photo courtesy of Community Hospital North)