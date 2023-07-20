Smoky Row Athletic Club ‘closed indefinitely’ after repeated health code violations 

With several weeks left in the summer swimming season, the Smoky Row Athletic Club, which includes a community pool, is “closed indefinitely,” according to a sign on the building.

Facility owners did not respond to a request for comment as of press time, but a July 19 post on the club’s Facebook page states that the “pump cannot be salvaged.”

According to Amy Ballman, director of environmental health for the Hamilton County Health Department, the club was ordered to close because of health code violations.

The report detailing the violations that led to the closure won’t be available until July 29, Ballman said. However, reports from previous inspections state that the health department ordered the pool to close in late May and again in mid-June because pool chemical levels were not within established ranges.

According to the club’s Facebook page, the pool was closed in mid-June because of sub-70-degree temperatures and overcast conditions, and the most recent closure was initially blamed on poor air quality and the threat of severe weather.

The facility at 4255 E. 136th St. in the Cool Creek North neighborhood has changed ownership since last summer, when Jason and Cindy Lueking decided to sell the club after running it as a family business for 17 years. Club owners now include Zach Douglas, who is also a co-owner of Paradigm Construction.

According to a July 15 email from Cool Creek North HOA President Kevin Harvey to neighborhood residents, representatives from Paradigm Construction attended the CCN HOA meeting in July to propose building two 3,000- to 4,000-square-foot homes to replace the Smoky Row Athletic Club tennis courts. Paradigm is still considering options for the future of the pool, according to Harvey.

“For the pool lot, they would either lease or sell the pool, so they can get out of the day-to-day aspects of running it,” Harvey stated in the email. “If they can’t find someone to take over the pool, they would build two additional houses where the pool and clubhouse are currently.”

The email also states that HOA covenants state the land is to be a recreational facility and that, without homeowner support for changing its use, the club owners could attempt to vacate the plat, which requires a hearing before the Carmel Plan Commission.

Current has reached out to Harvey for more information but did not receive a response as of press time.

The Smoky Row Athletic Facility is offering refunds to pool members for the “latter half of the summer,” according to its Facebook page, by emailing [email protected].

This story will be updated.