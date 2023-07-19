Current Publishing
You are at:»»»SullivanMunce presents 21st annual Paint Out event

SullivanMunce presents 21st annual Paint Out event

0
By on Zionsville Community

The 21st annual Paint Out event will kick off Aug. 5 at the SullivanMunce Cultural Center.

SullivanMunce Cultural Center and the Indiana Plein Air Painters Association partner to bring the event to Zionsville.

According to SullivanMunce, 84 artists participated in the event last year.

Donna Shortt was the 2022 Paint Out winner. (Photo courtesy of SullivanMunce Cultural Center)

Rain or shine, artists will gather in the Village of Zionsville for outside painting. Participants will create artwork in any medium they choose.

Before the event starts, adults and teenagers must have their canvases or multi-media supplies stamped or tagged.

A canvas and paint will be provided to youth artists, while teenagers aged 12-17 can bring their own supplies or use provided materials. If using personal supplies, they must get stamped before the artist can begin painting.

The event is free for SullivanMunce and IPAPA members and children 17 and younger. There is a $25 registration fee for nonmembers. Advance registration isn’t required.

The event is open to artists of all ages and skill levels. Artists must register or check-in between 7 and 10 a.m. at the SullivanMunce Cultural Center, 225 W. Hawthorne St., Zionsville, the day of the event.

All stamped or tagged art completed by 2 p.m. the day of the event will be eligible for judging and will be available for sale at the SullivanMunce Cultural Center immediately after the Paint Out awards ceremony.

Monetary prizes will be awarded to first-, second- and third-place professional artists. The winner of the first-place award will have their name added to the Cynthia Van Tassel Yeo Plein Air Award plaque on display at the SullivanMunce Cultural Center.

Adult amateur awards will be given to first-, second- and third-place winners, and awards for children and teens will also be presented.

The SullivanMunce Center will be open from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. on the day of the event.

For more, visit sullivanmunce.org or call 317-873-4900.


More Headlines

Popular Indy vocalist performing at Carmel Jazz Fest Polo at Sunset benefits variety of nonprofits Art appreciation: Sale of late Carmel teacher’s paintings to benefit EmilyStrong Foundation BrewBQ fundraiser set for Aug. 19 Be the Change Indy 5K at Carmel High School to benefit Dayspring Center Carmel in brief — July 18, 2023
Share.

Current Morning Briefing Logo

Stay CURRENT with our daily newsletter (M-F) and breaking news alerts delivered to your inbox for free!

By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: . You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact