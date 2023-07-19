SullivanMunce presents 21st annual Paint Out event

The 21st annual Paint Out event will kick off Aug. 5 at the SullivanMunce Cultural Center.

SullivanMunce Cultural Center and the Indiana Plein Air Painters Association partner to bring the event to Zionsville.

According to SullivanMunce, 84 artists participated in the event last year.

Rain or shine, artists will gather in the Village of Zionsville for outside painting. Participants will create artwork in any medium they choose.

Before the event starts, adults and teenagers must have their canvases or multi-media supplies stamped or tagged.

A canvas and paint will be provided to youth artists, while teenagers aged 12-17 can bring their own supplies or use provided materials. If using personal supplies, they must get stamped before the artist can begin painting.

The event is free for SullivanMunce and IPAPA members and children 17 and younger. There is a $25 registration fee for nonmembers. Advance registration isn’t required.

The event is open to artists of all ages and skill levels. Artists must register or check-in between 7 and 10 a.m. at the SullivanMunce Cultural Center, 225 W. Hawthorne St., Zionsville, the day of the event.

All stamped or tagged art completed by 2 p.m. the day of the event will be eligible for judging and will be available for sale at the SullivanMunce Cultural Center immediately after the Paint Out awards ceremony.

Monetary prizes will be awarded to first-, second- and third-place professional artists. The winner of the first-place award will have their name added to the Cynthia Van Tassel Yeo Plein Air Award plaque on display at the SullivanMunce Cultural Center.

Adult amateur awards will be given to first-, second- and third-place winners, and awards for children and teens will also be presented.

The SullivanMunce Center will be open from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. on the day of the event.

For more, visit sullivanmunce.org or call 317-873-4900.