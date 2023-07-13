Stehr will run unopposed in general election

Current Publishing
John Stehr, a retired broadcast journalist and Republican nominee for Zionsville mayor, will run unopposed for the office in the Nov. 7 election.

Stehr, who serves as president of the Zionsville Parks and Recreation Department, defeated Jane Burgess – a former member of the Zionsville Community Schools Board — in the May 2 primary election.

No Democratic candidates ran in the primary, and none filed before the July 3 deadline to be on the Nov. 7 ballot. Incumbent Mayor Emily Styron, a Democrat, is not seeking reelection after serving one term.

Before launching his candidacy for mayor, Stehr was a lead anchor for WTHR Channel 13 in Indianapolis. He retired in 2019 and served as an officer on the Zionsville Park and Recreation Board, where he now serves as president.

Several other elected offices in the general election are contested. The candidates for Zionsville Town Council District 1 are Republican Bon Harris and Democrat Tim McElderry. The town council District 2 candidates are Republican Jason Alan Plunkett and Democrat Jason Duane Ramer. The District 3 council candidates are Republican Craig J. Melton and Democrat Monisha Mitchell. The District 4 council candidates are Republican Sarah Esterline Sampson and Democrat Tim Casady. And the District 5 council candidates are Republican Brad Burk and Democrat Tiffany Stoner.

Burk serves as vice-president as an at-large representative, and Plunkett serves District 2 and is council president. Melton serves District 3.

Voters will decide between two Republicans and two Democrats to fill the at-large seats on the council. The Republican candidates are Evan M. Norris and Joseph (Joe) Stein. The Democratic candidates are Amanda Rubeck and Richard Graef.

Republican Samantha Spencer is running against Democrat Judith (Judi) Coffey for Zionsville town judge.


