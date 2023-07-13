Carmel High School girls rugby team overcomes early season turmoil to win state title

A season that began in turmoil ended with a state championship for the Carmel High School girls rugby team.

Kelly Romano, who had won two state championships as coach, was let go in mid-March by the Carmel Rugby Club board of directors. Shayla Meinders started March 20 as the team’s interim head coach. The club is now seeking a full-time coach.

Carmel Rugby Club finished 8-0-1 after beating Warsaw 38-8 May 29 in the Rugby Indiana state final. The two teams had tied earlier in the season. It was a repeat championship for Carmel in the 15 players division. Carmel also won the state title in the seven players division in the fall of 2021.

“I think having a coaching change at any point in an athletic career is difficult, but it is always how your team handles the change that matters,” Meinders said. “From Day 1, I told my players that we will persevere and succeed only if they were willing to put in the work necessary to do so. They always did what was asked and challenged themselves. They all saw their growth and how much they improved in the short time I was with them, which led to their success at the state tournament.”

Meinders was a captain for the Purdue University’s women’s rugby team for two seasons. In addition, she was a coach for a small portion of Purdue’s spring season after she graduated.

Meinders said the captains were a huge part of the team’s success.

“They kept the team together through the transition of coaches and keeping Carmel Rugby traditions alive,” she said. “Being a new coach to Carmel, they helped bring me up to speed on things they had already been working on rather than starting over from scratch.”

Meinders, a Carmel resident, said her friend Josh de Leon recommended she take an interim position at Carmel Rugby to give it a try.

“I learned just as much about coaching as they learned from me,” Meinders said. “I could not ask for a better group of ladies that gave me their best every practice.”

Carmela Campbell, a 2023 CHS graduate, and Lissa Salisbury were the two captains.

“We had strategic plays in place that really helped bring our rugby to the next level,” Campbell said. “It was a more three-dimensional offense. We had determined athletes. People were getting to practice 30 minutes early, working on kicks and passes. That drive brought us to success.”

Campbell said there was an emphasis on fitness and recovery time.

“We had players sit out of games, even in borderline situations, whether they could play if really needed,” said Campbell, who plans to play club rugby at Purdue.

Campbell said the transition in coaches was smooth.

“It showed what people really care about is the opportunity to play rugby,” Campbell said. “Everybody was willing to work hard no matter who was coaching.”

Salisbury will play Division 1-A rugby at Life University in Marietta, Ga., next season. Celia Watson also will play rugby at Princeton University.