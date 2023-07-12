STEM school opens in Fishers

The iCode School, a STEM school for students ages 5 to 18 that uses hands-on learning techniques, opened its newest location in Fishers June 7.

The school offers programs that teach students the skills and knowledge they need to compete in tomorrow’s technology-driven environment, according to Sandeep Dosanjh, director of iCode Fishers.

Instructors at iCode teach students how to use drones, robots, micro-processors and 3D printers.

“We can all see how technology has changed our daily lives, and we’ve heard of innovations to come, but who will build and maintain this technological infrastructure?” Dosanjh said. “There is a growing demand for trained technical workers. It’s estimated that 3.5 million jobs will need to be filled by 2025.”

Dosanjh said many traditional schools struggle teaching students technological topics because of the shortage of teachers trained in those areas; the lack of funding for the technology; and the need for the curriculum to be regularly changed. iCode is the solution to the problem, according to Dosanjh.

“I have worked in engineering companies in the past and have seen students who graduate from universities struggle with making the transition from learned skills to real-world application, especially when it comes to working in project teams,” Dosanjh said. “So, the hands-on learning experience and the soft skills (we teach) is what I believe differentiates iCode offering.”

The curriculum at iCode is developed in-house and is designed to make it easier for younger children to comprehend complex technological concept, according to Dosanjh, adding that iCode calls it “gamified learning.”

For more, visit icodeschool.com/fishers.