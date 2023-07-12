Current Publishing
A portion of Harrison Park Drive in Lawrence will be closed to all traffic from late July through next spring. (Photo courtesy of the City of Lawrence)

Road closure planned for sanitary sewer-line work

The City of Lawrence announced July 10 that a portion of Harrison Park Drive will be closed to all traffic starting around July 31.

The closure will allow crews to work on the city’s ongoing sanitary sewer main capacity improvement project. The road is expected to be closed through April of 2024.

The area affected is from the south end of the GetGo gas station at the corner of Harrison Park Drive and 56th Street to the east side of Harrison Park Lane.

“During the project, the portion of Harrison Park Drive will be completely closed to traffic,” the city announcement stated. “All businesses within the Harrison Commerce Park Development will continue to have access via 56th and the service drives connecting Harrison Park Drive between Post Road and Harrison Park Lane.”

The project work will include installation of new sewer mains under Harrison Park Drive and associated easements, according to the city. It also includes improvements to the lift station located at 5355 Post Road.

A lift station, similar to a pump station, lifts wastewater to a higher point so that gravity can help it continue to flow.

Residents with concerns or questions about the project are asked to contact City of Lawrence Utilities at 317-524-6305.


