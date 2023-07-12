Boone County 4-H Fair begins July 15

The Boone County 4-H Fair opens to the public July 15 and runs through July 21.

The fair will be open from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Fairground parking and admission are free.

Popular events include the demolition derby at 6 p.m. July 15; the Monster Truck Show at 3 p.m. July 17-18; the 4-H Parade of Champions at 5:30 July 21; and the Queen’s Contest at 7 p.m. July 8.

Families can participate in the daily monster truck rides along with mini golf, wood carving events, opportunities to meet former Indianapolis Colts punter Hunter Smith, pony rides, hot air balloon rides, a foam party and the pedal tractor pull. There will also be free entertainment every Saturday, Sunday, Monday and Tuesday evening.

The Beehive, Junior Leaders, Pork Producers Tent, Fair Shake and more community food trucks and vendors will be selling food at the fair.

To learn more about the fair, go to boonecounty4h.org/fair.

Full schedule, according to fair website:

SATURDAY, JULY 15

7 a.m. to 8 a.m Enter 4-H Horse & Pony – Use North Entrance

8 a.m. Registration of 4-H Fair Fun Run – Meet at Boone REMC Center Circle

8:30 a.m. Start of 4-H Fair Fun Run

8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Antique Tractors & Machinery Exhibit on display

9 a.m. 4-H Rabbit Show – Boone REMC Hall

9 a.m. 4-H Horse & Pony Western Show – Horse Arena

9 a.m. Weigh Beef followed by 4-H Feeder Calves

9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Habitat Wall Build – South of REMC Center Circle

9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Hay Mountain – Come climb the Mountain & Straw Maze – Boone REMC Center Circle

10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Spinning Tractor Tires – Antique Tractor Tent w/ Fergie

10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Young McDonald’s Farm Open

Young McDonald’s Farm Open 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Putt Putt Golf-Plunkett Show Arena-check out putter & ball at Young McDonald’s Farm

Putt Putt Golf-Plunkett Show Arena-check out putter & ball at Young McDonald’s Farm 10 a.m. 4-H Utility Goat Show – Centennial Hall South Arena

1 p.m. Open Beef Show Entries Due

2 p.m. Open Beef Show – Plunkett Show Arena

1 p.m. Public 4-H Fashion Revue – Witham Health Services Pavilion

2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Master Gardeners Plant Sale – Farm Bureau Inc. Community Building- Dining Room

3 p.m. Master Gardener Education Program – Farm Bureau Inc. Community Building- Dining Rm-Topic: Indiana native and invasive plants

3 p.m. to dusk Monster Truck Rides—North Track area

6 p.m. Demolition Derby- North Track

6 p.m. Rabbit Costume Contest – Boone REMC Hall

6:30p.m. to 9 p.m. Free Entertainment-The Dan Burnell Band

6 p.m. Antique Tractor Parade

6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. $1 Hay Rides – pickup south lot

$1 Hay Rides – pickup south lot 7:30 p.m. Non-animal 4-H Projects on Display Closes-Boone Cooperative Advantage Building

SUNDAY, JULY 16

6 a.m. to 10 a.m. Enter 4-H Swine – North Salem State Bank- Swine Barn

7 a.m. to 8 a.m. Enter 4-H Horse & Pony – Use North Entrance

8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Antique Tractors & Machinery Exhibit on display

9 a.m. 4-H Horse & Pony English & Contesting Show – Horse Arena

9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Hay Mountain – Come climb the Mountain & Straw Maze – Boone REMC Center Circle

8:45 a.m. 4-H Rabbit Breed I.D. and Ambassador check-in – Boone REMC Hall

9 a.m. to 11 a.m. 4-H Rabbit Breed I.D. and Ambassador – Boone REMC Hall

10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Little Farm Hands “Hand imprints” – Antique Tractor Tent w/ Fergie

10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Young McDonald’s Farm Open

Young McDonald’s Farm Open 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Putt Putt Golf-Plunkett Show Arena-check out putter & ball at Young McDonald’s Farm

Putt Putt Golf-Plunkett Show Arena-check out putter & ball at Young McDonald’s Farm 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Master Gardeners Plant Sale – Farm Bureau Inc. Community Building- Dining Room

11 a.m Master Gardener Education Program – Farm Bureau Inc. Community Building- Dining Room-Topic: Pollinators in the Garden

12 p.m. 4-H Feeder Calf Show—Witham Health Pavilion

12 p.m. to 8 p.m. Non-animal 4-H Projects on Display– Boone Cooperative Advantage Building

12:30 p.m. Mini 4-H Utility Goat Check in—Centennial Hall South Arena

12:30 p.m. Open Utility Goat Show Check in—Centennial Hall South Arena

1 p.m. Open Utility Goat Show (will begin with Mini-4-H classes) – Centennial Hall South Arena

1 p.m. to 2 p.m. Family games hosted by former Colt’s punter Hunter Smith

2 p.m. 4-H Communications Judging—Farm Bureau Inc. Community Building Dining Room

2 p.m. 4-H Beef Show—Witham Health Services Pavilion

2 p.m. to 10 p.m.—Laser Tag—Southeast of Boone REMC Circle

2:30 p.m. to 3:30p.m. Hoedown Express Cloggers-Family Pavilion

3 p.m. DECLARED WEIGHT TICKETS DUE for 4-H Swine (except purebred gilts returning home)

3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Touch A Truck-South of Boone REMC Center Circle

3 p.m. to dusk Monster Truck Rides—North Track area

5 p.m. Street Legal & ATV Mud Bog – North Track

5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Free Entertainment-Terry Lee Ridley & his Million Dollar Band

6 p.m. Antique Tractor Parade

6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. $1 Hay Rides – pickup south lot

$1 Hay Rides – pickup south lot 7 p.m. Utility Goats Released

8 p.m. Cat Show Setup – Farm Bureau Inc. Community Building – Auditorium

MONDAY, JULY 17

8 a.m. 4-H Meat Goat Show Witham Health Services Pavilion

8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Antique Tractors & Machinery Exhibit on display

8 a.m. Enter 4-H Cats – Farm Bureau Inc. Community Building – Auditorium

9 a.m. 4-H Cat Show – Farm Bureau Inc. Community Building – Auditorium

Farm Bureau Inc. Community Building – Auditorium 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Hay Mountain – Come Climb the Mountain & Straw Maze – Boone REMC Center Circle

10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Non-animal 4-H Projects on Display-Boone Cooperative Advantage Building

9 a.m. Rabbit Agility – Boone REMC Hall

9 a.m. Beef stalls & tack cleaned out

10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Master Gardeners Plant Sale – Farm Bureau Inc. Community Building- Dining Room

10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Build a Wood Tractor – Antique Tractor Tent w/ Fergie

10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Young McDonald’s Farm Open

Young McDonald’s Farm Open 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Putt Putt Golf-Plunkett Show Arena-check out putter & ball at Young McDonald’s Farm

Putt Putt Golf-Plunkett Show Arena-check out putter & ball at Young McDonald’s Farm 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Enter 4-H Horse and Pony

10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Master Gardeners Plant Sale—Farm Bureau Inc. Community Building Dining Room

11 a.m. 4-H Horse & Pony Fun Match

11 a.m. Master Gardener Education Program – Farm Bureau Inc. Community Building- Dining Room-Topic: Rainscaping

11:30 a.m. Mini 4-H Rabbit Show Check-in – Boone REMC Hall

12 p.m. 4-H Sheep Show – Witham Health Services Pavilion

12 p.m. Mini 4-H Rabbit Show- Boone REMC Hall

12 p.m. to 3 p.m. Dairy stall set-up – State Bank Cattle Barn

2p.m. to 10 p.m. Laser Tag– Southeast of Boone REMC Circle

3 p.m. to dusk Monster Truck Rides—North Track area

4 p.m. Release Rabbits and tear down

4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Enter Dairy Goats (Weigh in as they come in)

5 p.m. 4-H Horse & Pony Parade of Champions & Versatility – Horse Arena

5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Boilermaker Special Rides

5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Enter 4-H Dairy Animals – State Bank Cattle Barn

7 p.m. 4-H Poultry Setup- Boone REMC Hall

6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Free Entertainment— Community Band directed by Barb Springer—Family Pavilion

TUESDAY JULY 18

8 a.m. Enter 4-H Poultry (weigh meat birds during this time)- Boone REMC Hall

8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Farm Bureau Inc. Community Building closed for Extension Homemakers Open Show set up

8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Antique Tractors & Machinery Exhibit on display

9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Hay Mountain – Come climb the Mountain & Straw Maze – Boone REMC Center Circle

9 a.m. 4-H Swine Show – Witham Health Services Pavilion

9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Ag Safety Day-Boone REMC Center Circle

10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Non-animal 4-H Projects on Display -Boone Cooperative Advantage Building

10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Build a Wood Barn – Antique Tractor Tent w/ Fergie

10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Young McDonald’s Farm Open

Young McDonald’s Farm Open 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Putt Putt Golf-Plunkett Show Arena-check out putter & ball at Young McDonald’s Farm

Putt Putt Golf-Plunkett Show Arena-check out putter & ball at Young McDonald’s Farm 10 a.m. to noon 4-H Robotics Demonstration – Plunkett Show Arena

2 p.m. to 10 p.m. Laser Tag—Southeast of Boone REMC Circle

3 p.m. to dusk Monster Truck Rides—North Track Area

4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Enter Boone County Extension Homemakers Open Show Exhibits – Boone County Farm Bureau Inc. Community Building

4 p.m. to 7 p.m. 4-H Projects that are being entered into the Extension Homemakers Open Show will be released to enter in Open Show.

5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Enter 4-H Llama/Alpaca – Horse Barn

5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Free Entertainment- The Black Box Theater Performance – Family Pavilion

6 p.m. Antique Tractor Parade

6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. $1 Hay Rides – pickup south lot

$1 Hay Rides – pickup south lot 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Pony Rides-Boone REMC Center Circle

5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Pit Party

7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Monster Truck Show

6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Free Entertainment- Talent Factory Dancers – Family Pavilion

WEDNESDAY, JULY 19

8 a.m. to 2 p.m. 4-H Dairy Goat Show – Witham Health Services Pavilion

8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Boone County Farm Bureau Inc. Community Building closed for judging

8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Antique Tractors & Machinery Exhibit on display

Antique Tractors & Machinery Exhibit on display 9 a.m. 4-H Poultry Show – Boone REMC Hall

9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Enter Boone County Extension Homemakers Open Show Exhibits – Farm Bureau Community Building

9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Hay Mountain – Come climb the Mountain & Straw Maze – Boone REMC Center Circle

10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Non-animal 4-H Projects on Displays – Boone Cooperative Advantage Building

10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Farm Stencil Pictures- Antique Tractor Tent w/ Fergie

10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Young McDonald’s Farm Open

Young McDonald’s Farm Open 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Putt Putt Golf-Plunkett Show Arena-check out putter & ball at Young McDonald’s Farm

Putt Putt Golf-Plunkett Show Arena-check out putter & ball at Young McDonald’s Farm 10:30 a.m. Mini 4-H Check-In Sheep- Centennial Hall South

11 a.m. Open Meat Goat & Sheep Show (with Mini 4-H Sheep Classes) – Centennial Hall South Arena

11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Superhero Meet & Greet-Boone REMC Center Circle

12 p.m. Enter Open Hogs

2 p.m. to 10 p.m. Laser Tag—Southeast of Boone REMC Circle

2:30 p.m. Mini 4-H Swine check-in – Family Pavilion

3 p.m. All Goats need to be out of the Centennial Hall North

3 p.m. Open Market Hog Show (will begin with Mini 4-H Classes) – Plunkett Show Arena

5:30 p.m. Dairy—Old Timers/Youth Dairy/ Showmanship – Witham Health Services Pavilion

6 p.m. 4-H Dairy Show – Witham Health Services Pavilion

6 p.m. Boone County Extension Homemakers Open Show Fresh Baked Foods Auction – Dining Room

6 p.m. Antique Tractor Parade

6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. $1 Hay Rides – pickup south lot

Hay Rides – pickup south lot 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Pony Rides-Boone REMC Center Circle

6:30 p.m. 4-H Dog Set-Up Centennial Hall North

6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Extension Homemakers Open Show-Farm Bureau Community Building Open

7:30 p.m. Hot Air Balloon Rides – TBD location- Sponsored by City of Lebanon

THURSDAY, JULY 20

8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Antique Tractors & Machinery Exhibit on display

8:30 a.m. 4-H Llama/Alpaca Exhibitors Meeting – Centennial Hall South Arena

9 a.m. 4-H Llama/Alpaca Show – Centennial Hall South Arena

9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Woodlands/Forestry Workshop by Soil & Water Conservation District – Starts at the Annex

– Starts at the Annex 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Hay Mountain – Come climb the Mountain & Straw Maze – Boone REMC Center Circle

9:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. Enter Creative Cookery – Boone County Farm Bureau Inc. Community Building-Dining Rm

Community Building-Dining Rm 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Extension Homemakers Open Show-Farm Bureau Community Building Open

10 a.m. Homemade Ice Cream made by the Antique Tractor Club & Blacksmith

Blacksmith 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Non-animal 4-H Projects on Displays-Boone Cooperative Advantage Building

10 a.m. Release Poultry and tear down

10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Farm puzzles and coloring books “Tractor Day”- Antique Tractor Tent w/Fergie

“Tractor Day”- Antique Tractor Tent w/Fergie 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Young McDonald’s Farm Open

Young McDonald’s Farm Open 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Putt Putt Golf-Plunkett Show Arena-check out putter & ball at Young McDonald’s Farm

Putt Putt Golf-Plunkett Show Arena-check out putter & ball at Young McDonald’s Farm 10 a.m. Extension Homemakers Creative Cookery Open Judging – Boone County Farm Bureau Inc. Community Building Dining Room (Following judging, samples will be served)

11:30 a.m. Cornbread and Beans Meal – Serving in the Antique Tractor Tent

12 p.m. Kiwanis Luncheon – Beehive

2 p.m. Tallest Corn Stalk Contest – Boone REMC Center Circle

2 p.m. to 10 p.m. Laser Tag—Southeast of Boone REMC Circle

3 p.m. to 9 p.m. 4-H Dog Benching – Centennial Hall North

3 p.m. to dusk Monster Truck Rides—North Track area

3:15 p.m. 4-H Dog Kennel Decoration Contest – Centennial Hall North

3:30 p.m. 4-H Dog Registration for Showmanship – Centennial Hall North

3:30 p.m. 4-H Aquatic Science released—Boone Cooperative Advantage Building

3:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Blood Mobile by Center 4-H Clovers – Next to the Pavilion

4 p.m. 4-H Dog Showmanship Judging – Centennial Hall North

4:30 to 6 pm Non-Animal Project Check Out – Boone Cooperative Advantage Building

5 p.m. 4-H Herdsmanship Awards- Witham Health Services Pavilion

5:30 p.m. 4-H Livestock Auction – Witham Health Services Pavilion

6 p.m. 4-H Dog Registration for Rally – Centennial Hall North

6 p.m. Boone Cooperative Advantage Building Clean Up

6 p.m. Antique Tractor Parade

6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Enter Open Show Dairy Cattle – State Bank Cattle Barn

6:30 p.m. 4-H Dog Rally Judging – Centennial Hall North

8 p.m. to 10p.m. Foam Party

FRIDAY, JULY 21