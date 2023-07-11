Current Publishing
You are at:»»»Opinion: An unhealthy airport exercise

Opinion: An unhealthy airport exercise

0
By on Danielle Wilson

Friends, I’ve always considered myself a “fit” person. I work out regularly and take geriatric vitamins. But my recent experience with Delta Airlines suggests that I’m not in as good a shape as I thought. Here’s the skinny.

My 6 a.m. flight from Mobile, Ala., to Atlanta was delayed 25 minutes because of, per the pilot, “a series of unfortunate events.” This was problematic because I had a tight layover, but I didn’t sweat it. The ATL-IND route runs every two hours. If I missed my original, I’d just catch a later one.

But Delta had no faith in me and automatically bumped me to another flight – the following morning. Umm, no. Unacceptable. There was still time! I’d have to navigate a crowded jetway, 30 B gates, several escalators, a stupid train and the majority of Terminal A, but it could be done. So, off I raced, sprinting and speed-walking, trying not to pee my pants, dragging a carry-on and large purse. I arrived as the last person was being checked in under the final boarding call — unable to breathe, let alone talk, and with a now-defunct boarding pass. Bless the attendant who quickly assessed my situation and got me on the plane.

As I collapsed in my seat, though, I was a hot mess. I could not slow my heart rate, and my blood pressure was through the roof. What was happening? I should be able to hurry through an airport without suffering a cardiac episode, but apparently not. “Ma’am? You’re in the wrong seat.” Oh, lord.

Despite exercise and old people supplements, friends, I’m not in as good a shape as I thought!

Peace out.


More Headlines

Your ViewsLetter: No seat at the table for groups like Moms for Liberty Hamilton County Democratic Party appoints candidate for Carmel’s Northwest District seat Rock History: Teens showcase classic hits from David Bowie, Queen, Bonnie Raitt, others at Grand Junction Plaza Nature Guide: Fishers grandmother pens book for kids to explore city parks Lowry to seek District 24 seat HCLA names 2023 graduates
Share.

Current Morning Briefing Logo

Stay CURRENT with our daily newsletter (M-F) and breaking news alerts delivered to your inbox for free!

By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: . You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact