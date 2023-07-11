Brews on the Boulevard returns July 29 to Carmel’s Midtown 

By Riya Chinni

The City of Carmel will present the second annual Brews on the Boulevard from 5 to 9 p.m. July 29 to celebrate local breweries and engage the community in an evening of beer, food, music and community in Midtown Plaza and Monon Boulevard.

Dan McFeely, City of Carmel spokesman, said the event will feature many of the breweries on the Carmel “Brews & Barrels Trail” as well as other food and merchandise vendors. Monon Boulevard and the Carmel Midtown area will be lined with brewery tents and stalls, as well as food trucks and a wine garden. Attendees can expect performances by local musicians throughout the event.

For those interested in sampling beer, tickets are available for purchase for $30 at the event or online.

“You get a souvenir glass, and then you take that glass around and do all your sampling,” McFeely said. “(Breweries) can also bring stuff to sell. For example, you can take a six-pack home.”

McFeely said that the event is family-friendly and that the Carmel Police Department will check identification to ensure those wanting to drink alcohol are at least 21 years old. In addition to beer, drinks such as wine, soft drinks and water will be available. McFeely said those consuming alcohol are encouraged to use rideshare services or designated drivers, as there will be a drop-off location as well as free parking in nearby parking garages.

“There’s a lot of people from all over Central Indiana that are looking for something fun to do. They already know Carmel is a great place to hang out and now this gives them one more reason to come, and go and venture out,” McFeely said.

Last year’s Brews on the Boulevard event featured more than 2,000 attendees, according to McFeely, and significantly impacted local businesses.

“It’s definitely an economic benefit for our small businesses. That’s the reason we invest in these kinds of programs,” McFeely said. “Hopefully this will become a very cherished annual event.”

Learn more and purchase tickets at event.ontaptickets.com/events/brews-on-the-boulevard-7-29-2023.