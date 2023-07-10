Man dies after shooting in Noblesville

An 18-year-old Cicero resident was killed after being shot July 2 in Noblesville, authorities said.

The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office said July 10 that Christopher Stumpf was found with a single gunshot wound to his back around 1:30 p.m. July 2. He was seated in the front passenger seat of a vehicle in a residential driveway in the 21000 block of Overdorf Road in Noblesville, authorities said.

Stumpf was transported to Riverview Health in Noblesville, where he died from his injuries, according to the sheriff’s office.

An obituary from Hartley Funeral Home indicates Stumpf was a 2023 graduate of Hamilton Heights High School and was in the high school band. He was planning to attend Purdue University this fall to study construction management, according to the obituary.

“He had a big heart and if someone needed help, he would gladly help them,” the obituary stated.

Funeral services were held for Stump July 7 at Cicero Christian Church.

The sheriff’s office said in a news release that all persons of interest have been contacted and noted there was not an ongoing threat to the community. Authorities did not announce any arrests tied to the shooting.