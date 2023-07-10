Hyatt selected to lead Northern Hamilton County Chamber

A Westfield resident will serve as executive director of the Northern Hamilton County Chamber in Cicero.

Tonya Hyatt, who was recently named to lead the chamber, will be responsible for the operational aspects of the organization, in addition to oversight of member acquisition and retention, member services and events. The Northern Hamilton County Chamber serves Arcadia, Atlanta, Cicero and Sheridan.

“I am thrilled and honored for this opportunity to advocate for the businesses, communities, and people of northern Hamilton County,” Hyatt said. “Great things are happening in this great section of the county, and I am excited to represent the Northern Hamilton County Chamber as the new executive director.”

Hyatt, who holds a bachelor’s degree in accounting from Purdue University, has served in various professional roles throughout her career, including an accountant and senior financial analyst for large multi-hospital systems and as an operations coordinator for Community Growth with a focus of growing businesses and improving its respective community. In addition, she has been a finance committee member for the Boys & Girls Club, a volunteer for Habitat for Humanity, a board member for Arts Place, as well as many other volunteer roles.

Northern Hamilton County Chamber and OneZone Chamber President Jack Russell lauded Hyatt’s abilities and described her as “a community focused leader with a passion to build strong networks and communities and has a long history of community advocacy and volunteering.” She currently serves on the Noblesville Youth Assistance Program board and is a coach for Girls on the Run, according to Russell.

“We are excited to welcome Tonya as the executive director of Northern Hamilton County Chamber,” Russell said. “Her knowledge of rural communities mixed with her passion to serve make her the perfect person to serve our mission of helping businesses and communities thrive in the northern part of our county.”

The OneZone Chamber, which serves Fishers and Carmel, and the Northern Hamilton County Chamber announced last month that they were merging. Russell will continue to serve as president of both organizations, according to the announcement, which said that the Northern Hamilton County Chamber would keep its identity and branding.

Officials said that Northern Hamilton County and OneZone Chamber memberships are now reciprocal, which means members of either can participate in both chambers’ events and services. New programming, marketing and initiatives for the newly combined organization are in the planning process, officials said.

Hyatt ran for the Westfield clerk-treasurer seat against Marla Ailor during the May 2 primary election, but lost by 135 votes. Hyatt’s husband, Dave, is president and CEO of Riverview Health, which has hospitals in Noblesville and Westfield.