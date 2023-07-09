HCLA names 2023 graduates

Thirty-four community leaders are among the latest graduates from the Hamilton County Leadership Academy.

The HCLA is a 10-month program for professional and community leaders who live or work in Hamilton County with class sessions focusing on topics that affect the operations of the county. Participants learn about the areas of government, education, criminal justice, arts, culture, business, industry and more through the program.

The following individuals were named as recent graduates of the HCLA’s Class of 2023:

• Ramona Adams (The Center for the Performing Arts)

• Ali Alvey (Beaver Gravel)

• Stephanie Amick (Agape Therapeutic Riding)

• Ed Bukovac (Citizens Energy Group)

• Jamar Cobb-Dennard (Indiana Business Advisors)

• Todd Crosby (Eli Lilly and Company)

• Christi Crosser (Nova 29, LLC)

• John DeLucia (Citizens State Bank)

• Dustin Dixon (Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office)

• Laurie Dyer (T&T Sales and Promotions, Inc.)

• Brad Fruth (Beck’s Hybrids)

• Roz Harris (Fit Chicks)

• John Helling (Hamilton East Public Library)

• Taylor Hollenbeck (Indiana Office of Technology)

• Sam Hughes (Church Church Hittle + Antrim)

• Dave Hyatt (Riverview Health)

• Travis Lovett (Krieg DeVault LLP)

• John Mann (Noblesville Police Department)

• Harley McCorkle (Duke Energy)

• Kathryn McLaughlin (Community Health Network)

• Brian Millis (ADVISA)

• Jennifer Neher Sommers (Conner Prairie)

• Kathy Pelletier (The Children’s TherAplay Foundation, Inc.)

• Jennifer Penix (Carmel Education Foundation)

• Stephanie Perry (City of Fishers)

• Julie Pettypool (Browning)

• Anita Rogers (Hamilton County Community Foundation)

• Steven Rushforth (Hamilton County Government)

• Jack Russell (OneZone Chamber of Commerce)

• Jen Sacheck (Dentons Bingham Greenbaum LLP)

• Sarah Shields (Hamilton Superior Court)

• Bailey Spitznagle (City of Westfield)

• Dr. Jennifer Wheat Townsend (Noblesville Schools)

• Leah York (Talbott Talent)

“I have been inspired by this experience and by every member of this class. I am thankful for the time and devotion people spent participating in such a positive way,” said Karen Radcliff, dean of the HCLA Class of 2023. “I am delighted by the connections I’ve made with new friends and colleagues. And I am proud of my part in building something that felt bigger and more meaningful together than it would have been experienced as individuals.”

Graduates of the program have a deeper knowledge and understanding of Hamilton County, create meaningful, lifelong connections with their peers, HCLA alumni and community leaders and gain clarity around how to lead and make an impact in their backyard, according to the HCLA.

Preparation for the HCLA Class of 2024 is in motion with a formal announcement of the next cohort planned this month, according to Diana Coyle, executive director of the HCLA. For more, visit hcla.net.